SMART55: Quesnel Lake offers a lifetime of making memories

The Gerich family moved around B.C. for work but always returned to Quesnel Lake

Judy Gerich enjoys an afternoon at Quesnel Lake on the weekend with her grandson Matt. (Angie Mindus photo)

Spending summers at the family cabin on Quesnel Lake continues to give seasonal Cariboo resident Judy Gerich a life rich in friendships, family time and the great outdoors.

Judy was born an army brat in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and spent her life moving around Canada with her parents.

Growing up with a father in the Royal Canadian Air Force, it wasn’t much of a change in lifestyle for Judy when she met and married her husband, Joe Gerich, an RCMP officer.

The two travelled the province for Joe’s work, landing a transfer for eight years at the Quesnel RCMP detachment.

It was while living in the north Cariboo that the young family discovered Quesnel Lake and purchased their cabin at the junction in 1985, where they have been going ever since.

“We’d come out the day after school got out and went back the day before school started in the fall,” says Judy, who had a long career as a teacher. “We never even went in for groceries.”

Judy remembers Marie King, of Quesnel Lake Resort at the time, would pick up anything the family needed in town and just add it to their summer tab.

“Those were the good old days, the really good old days.”

Judy and Joe have since retired from their professions and also have a home in Lumby, where they were last stationed. They still spend months at Quesnel Lake in the spring, summer and fall.

Their children, and grandchildren are also still regulars at the family cabin, particularly their son Greg who still calls Quesnel home. The family enjoys spending time together playing cards, going for boat and quad rides and visiting other friends on the lake.

