Smart 55: Regular exercise creates perfect work life balance for Williams Lake women

Shelley Neufeld, 55, and Annikki Egolf, 57, enjoy an active lunch hour break at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Tuesday, Nov. 1. See story page 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

During the work week Shelly Neufeld and Annikki Egolf exercise every day over lunch time at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The two women work at the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre (CCDC) and said they enjoy attending classes the centre offers.

On Tuesday they were doing a series of self-directed exercises in the gym because the class was cancelled.

“I’ve been coming here for about 11 years – ever since I started working at the CDC,” Egolf said, noting she has lived in Williams Lake her entire life.

Working out a lunch time relieves stress, keeps her in shape and gives her a nice break from work, Egoff said.

Neufeld said normally there are about six women from the CDC at the complex over the lunch hour.

“The CDC promotes health and wellness,” Neufeld said.

On average 50 seniors access different classes and activities at the complex daily.

Presently there are seven specific classes offered for people 55 years and older.



