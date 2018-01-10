SMART 55: Hope and expectation in the New Year

Pat Cassidy

Smart 55

Now that Christmas and all the hype and parties are behind us, I feel like a stuffed turkey from over indulgence.

I wonder how many new year’s resolutions will be “I am going on a diet!”

If each of us will pay a dollar for the weight we wish to lose I am sure we will be able to feed a whole village in Africa, where so many are dying of starvation.

The New Year is one of hope and expectation. It’s like opening a new book and not knowing what is on the next page.

The Senior Centre’s Bingo resumed on Jan. 6.

The OAPO will have their monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. This is the meeting where they plan all the social events for the year. The new executives will take over and everyone is welcome to attend.

On the last Sunday of January, the 28th, there will be a Cheesecake and You event at the Senior Centre. For $10 you will be served cheesecake, coffee and tea and be treated to a fashion show. Tickets are now on sale.

The Williams Lake Activity Centre is very unique in that it has two sets of executives: the OAPO who is responsible for the social activities and fundraising; and the society board of directors who are responsible for the running and maintenance of the Centre. The board of directors are having their annual general meeting in February when some of the director’s terms are up.

Please consider letting your name stand for a position as we need younger members to take over. We have a lovely facility and a wide variety of programs but we need some generous persons at the helm. The present board is doing a good job but some members have been at it for years.

Since it is the beginning of the new year, I wish good health to all and may you live to see through 2018.