SMART 55: Help support Seniors Activity Centre during pandemic

Lorraine Baker (left) leads the crowd in singing some Christmas carols in 2017. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Pat Cassidy

Special to the Tribune

Apart from the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year sees the end of an era for the Cariboo Senior Carollers.

Lorraine Baker, who held this choir together, is leaving and, unless someone else steps in to play the piano, we will fold as a choir.

Marty Simon started the Cariboo Senior Carollers in 1983. After 26 years as director, she retired. Georgina Lazarotto took over as director with Marlene DiMarco as the pianist.

When Georgina moved to Salmon Arm, Sherry came on as director with Lorraine Baker as pianist.

Then, Sherry moved to Victoria and this choir continued on without a director with just Lorraine on the piano.

We continued to do sing-a-long songs to entertain the residents at the Williams Lake Seniors Village, Deni House, Cariboo Place and Glen Arbour.

This group sang in harmony just for the joy of singing and range in age from 65 to over 90 years old. Singing kept them happy and healthy.

Like all organizations the Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO) met to discuss ways and means to raise money.

They will be selling calendars depicting events throughout the year at the Seniors Activity Centre.

Please support them in their efforts. They will have their Good Used Clothing Sale starting in January under a different format to comply with distancing with COVID-19.

The Seniors Activity Centre is serving luncheons three days a week: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will follow the distancing and number guidelines.

Some activities have also begun so check with Glenda as to what and when if you are interested.

With no opportunities to raise funds apart from the membership fees we have to up the drop-in fee from 50 cents to $1.

Membership for the year 2021 is now available, so please renew as every centre helps to keep the centre going.

You have no idea how lucky you are to have such a viable centre with all the activities provided for the low drop-in fee of $1.

Thanks to all the volunteers who help in the kitchen, providing healthy, homemade meals for seniors living alone to come eat and share in the camaraderie of others.

Until the pandemic is over: keep safe.

