SMART 55: Gord Shiels enjoys volunteering at Stampeders games

He’s been a goal judge for about 20 years

Gord Shiels loves hockey and volunteering at Stampeders games as a goal judge. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A love for the game keeps Gord Shiels being a steady volunteer at Stampeder games in Williams Lake.

He joined the team’s committee about 20 years ago, started being a goal judge and while no longer on the committee, he continues to be a goal judge.

Raised in Quesnel, he grew up playing hockey alongside his cousins Bob and Brad Gassoff who went on to play professionally.

“It is nice to have that connection,” he said.

After working for Weldwood in Quesnel for 15 years, Shiels moved to Williams Lake in 1974 to continue working for the company, which was eventually purchased by West Fraser.

While working there he did all sorts of jobs, he said.

About 10 years ago he retired and enjoys going hiking and camping with his wife Ann.

The two have been married for 36 years.

“We love to go camping near Wells and Barkerville,” he said.

When he is not volunteering at a Stampeder game where he can watch hockey live, he loves to cheer at home for the Toronto Maple Leafs, his favourite team.

