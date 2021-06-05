Dave Wright sits with his grandsons, Tony and Liam Daud, outside West Chilcotin Trading Ltd. which the Wrights have owned in Tatla Lake for 28 years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Dave Wright sits with his grandsons, Tony and Liam Daud, outside West Chilcotin Trading Ltd. which the Wrights have owned in Tatla Lake for 28 years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Smart 55: Drawn by the beauty of the Tata Lake area

As a young RCMP officer in the 1960s Dave Wright fell in love with the West Chilcotin

Dave Wright fell in love with the Chilcotin while stationed in Anahim Lake and Alexis Creek as an RCMP officer.

“When I first drove up the Sheep Creek Hill from the Fraser River in the late 60s, I had a German Shepherd dog at the time and I pulled out to let my dog run,” the 72 year old recalled.

“I looked up and I saw those coastal mountains and it was like something grabbed me. And the closer I got to here, the tighter my throat got.”

Several decades later he and his wife Susan decided to move to Tatla Lake. They purchased the West Chilcotin Trading Ltd. in 1993 — the community’s only store, gas station, garage and post office.

Born in Ottawa, Dave was an RCMP officer for 25 years.

As a police officer he was stationed in Anahim Lake, Alexis Creek, Williams Lake, Clinton, Kelowna, Toronto with a drug squad, was with the dog section for many years, did every job available with the RCMP in Port Alberni over 11 years and took a transfer to Agassiz in 1988.

When he was stationed in Clinton he met Susan.

“It hit me like a lightning bolt when I saw her. I was staying with some friends of mine on a ranch at the north end of town and she rode in on a horse.”

They were married in 1974.

While living on Vancouver Island he brought his sons, an uncle and his father up to hunt at Henry’s Crossing for three weeks and returned every year until 1992 to hunt, fish, take pictures and climb with his children.

In 1992, he shot a 1,600 pound moose while in the Chilcotin.

“When I went home my wife said, ‘you know that moose cost you about $18 a pound.’ She said, ‘we should probably cut out the middle man and find a place to live up there. That’s where you want to be.’”

Along with an uncle and nephew Wright returned at Easter, exploring possible purchases.

They looked at a ranch, a couple of small guest ranches, a little construction company, but Tatla Lake seemed to be the best fit with a good school, medical services and a medevac, so they chose Tatla Lake and bought the store from Hugh and Elizabeth Macdonald.

Today the store is inside a cement building constructed in 1978, but originally it was inside the building across the road where the Wrights live today.

“The following summer a cousin of mine from Saskatchewan and I built trusses for a second floor. We got two b-trains of lumber out of Williams Lake and we threw every two-by-four up there by hand and I had six young guys that were from my extended family who came up for the summer and we put a new tin roof on.”

He and Susan raised 13 children and at his 50th birthday they were all there together sitting together in a semi-circle.

A friend said he knew the Wrights had adopted children and asked which children were biologically theirs.

“I said, ‘all of them.’ We treated them all the same. We took them all with us when we travelled and we all went camping together.”

When he left serving with the RCMP in Anahim Lake and Alexis Creek to go into the dog service, some of his First Nation friends threw him a going away party at the Chilko River.

READ MORE: Growing Smiles flower fundraiser raises money for Tatla Lake School

An elderly man came to the party and when Wright shook his hand to say “goodbye,” the man replied he was not saying “goodbye,” but only “farewell.”

“‘This country has a hold on you and you will be back,’ he told me. When we bought the store in May 1993, two weeks later he walked in the door with a big smile on his face,” Wright recalled.

“He grabbed me and gave me a big hug and whispered in my ear, ‘I told you, you’d be back.’”

When broached about retirement, Wright replied with COVID-19 and other things going on, there are not many people interested in buying the business right now.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictSeniors

Previous story
VIDEO: Painted turtles a show-stopper at Scout Island in Williams Lake
Next story
WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band

Just Posted

Insp. Myron Friesen is the new officer in charge of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s new RCMP inspector brings more than 30 years of experience

Myron Friesen transferred from Grand Prairie, Alta. where he was District Advisory NCO

(File photo)
Don’t be taken in by fake gold scammers in Williams Lake: RCMP

There have been two reports in the last 24 hours of a man and woman selling gold out of their car

A large, old growth tree is pictured on a logging truck near Nanaimo and has become the symbol of the ongoing Fairy Creek blockades. The tree is estimated to have been felled between March and August of 2020 from the north island. (Lorna Beecroft photo)
FOREST INK: Giant tree makes news

CBC radio covered a story of a monster tree on a logging… Continue reading

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’s CORNER: Residential school legacy must be acknowledged

The Chief and her members have been preparing for this moment for a long time

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Predictions of climate variability and effects on agriculture

Oliver Rujanschi, we will miss you and the warmth that you were. Sorry friend

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Police establish a presence at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area late last month during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
300 protesters hike in to Vancouver Island old-growth logging camps

RCMP report just two arrests during enforcement on Saturday

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

Most Read