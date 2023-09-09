Smart 55: Crocheting a perfect way to relax for Williams Lake senior

Corstina Gentry gets started on another hot pot holder while sitting at her vendor booth at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A newcomer to the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market, Corstina Gentry of String Knots by Beannie, makes doilies, earrings, rag rugs and pot holders.

“They are so pretty and so beautiful and that I can make them out of a piece of string is amazing,” she said Tuesday, Sept. 5 as she pointed out some of her doilies’ intricate designs.

“That’s why I picked the business name of String Knots.”

About 40 years ago Gentry started making doilies.

“I got books to learn how to read a pattern,” she said, explaining that she uses a .6 mm hook and makes up some of her own patterns too.

For 18 years while she worked as an educational assisant she did not have as much time to crochet as she does now that she is retired, she said.

Gentry grew up partly in Likely and has lived in the Cariboo for a good part of her life.

She said Beannie in her business name comes from the nickname her brother gave her when she was a ‘little kid.’

“At first he called me Bean Pole and then I grew up and it became Beannie.”

When asked what she likes about doing her craft she said it is relaxing.

