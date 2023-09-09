Corstina Gentry gets started on another hot pot holder while sitting at her vendor booth at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Corstina Gentry gets started on another hot pot holder while sitting at her vendor booth at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Smart 55: Crocheting a perfect way to relax for Williams Lake senior

A newcomer to the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market, Corstina Gentry of String Knots by Beannie, makes doilies, earrings, rag rugs and pot holders.

“They are so pretty and so beautiful and that I can make them out of a piece of string is amazing,” she said Tuesday, Sept. 5 as she pointed out some of her doilies’ intricate designs.

“That’s why I picked the business name of String Knots.”

About 40 years ago Gentry started making doilies.

“I got books to learn how to read a pattern,” she said, explaining that she uses a .6 mm hook and makes up some of her own patterns too.

For 18 years while she worked as an educational assisant she did not have as much time to crochet as she does now that she is retired, she said.

Gentry grew up partly in Likely and has lived in the Cariboo for a good part of her life.

She said Beannie in her business name comes from the nickname her brother gave her when she was a ‘little kid.’

“At first he called me Bean Pole and then I grew up and it became Beannie.”

When asked what she likes about doing her craft she said it is relaxing.

ArtsFarmers marketsWilliams Lake

Previous story
EVENT GUIDE: Take your pick of weekend events in Cariboo
Next story
44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair kicks off at curling rink

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation hosts the 2nd Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 8-10, at the Chief William Pow Wow Arbour. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow underway in Williams Lake

Order of the Eastern Star members Val Fleming (from left), Beth Schaefer, Pat Warren, Gail Petersen, Gay Saunders and Sharon Whitley volunteer at the gates at the 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair kicks off at curling rink

Williams Lake First Nation is hosting its 2nd annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 8-10. The minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations is also expected to be in town this weekend to officially apologize to WLFN for historical wrongs related to their village site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Feds to apologize to Williams Lake First Nation for historic village site wrongs

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’S CORNER: Gas prices soar as affordability crisis worsens

Pop-up banner image