Smaller events planned for Halloween in Williams Lake’s downtown

Haunted scavenger hunt, colouring contest, business dress up contests part of the fare

Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director invites everyone to participate in the “Haunted Hunt” one of the events taking place for Halloween. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A series of small events to keep the Halloween spirit alive are planned for the lakecity, said Downtown Williams Lake BIA business co-ordinator Brent Dafoe.

“We are trying to make sure we still have some events for the kids,” he said in light of COVID-19 restrictions preventing large gatherings.

A colouring contest from The Realm of Toys goes until Wednesday, Oct. 28. Open to all ages, the colouring page can be picked up from the store or printed off from the store’s Facebook page.

Open to contestants ages one through 18-plus, there are four categories and four chances to win a $50 gift certificate.

Entries can be dropped off at the store or e-mailed.

A haunted hunt throughout the downtown goes on until Oct. 31.

Dafoe said there is an activity sheet available on the Downtown Williams Lake Facebook page, from The Realm of Toys or the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“It’s a small retail-led scavenger hunt with 11 locations and will have a $200 prize.”

Between Oct. 29 and 31, businesses are encouraged to participate in a dress up contest. People are encouraged to send team photos to marketing@downtownwilliamslake.com for a chance to win a staff dinner.

New Horizons Autism Society at 160 Oliver Street is hosting a colouring contest until Oct. 29 and a scavenger hunt on Oct. 31 from 2 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

The Potato House Project Society will be hosting a family photo shoot by donation with local photographer Laureen Carruthers on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 49 Borland Street.

“We will also be doing a matinee showing of Beetlejuice at Paradise Cinemas on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1,” Dafoe said.

Show time is 2 p.m. and admission is $5 a person with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army food bank.

“We don’t have the downtown trick-or-treating this year so we wanted to make some things were happening. Last year was the first year I experienced it here and there were sure a lot of kids out. Hopefully we can get back to that next year.”

The City will be hosting its 1st annual Halloween fireworks display on Saturday, Oct. 31, minus the usual bonfire and refreshments. The fireworks show will commence at 7:45 p.m.

READ MORE: City of Williams Lake will host 41st annual Halloween fireworks display

Check out the Tribune’s Oct. 22 edition for an article about the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s Haunted Hospital event taking place Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HalloweenWilliams Lake