Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director invites everyone to participate in the “Haunted Hunt” one of the events taking place for Halloween. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director invites everyone to participate in the “Haunted Hunt” one of the events taking place for Halloween. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Smaller events planned for Halloween in Williams Lake’s downtown

Haunted scavenger hunt, colouring contest, business dress up contests part of the fare

A series of small events to keep the Halloween spirit alive are planned for the lakecity, said Downtown Williams Lake BIA business co-ordinator Brent Dafoe.

“We are trying to make sure we still have some events for the kids,” he said in light of COVID-19 restrictions preventing large gatherings.

A colouring contest from The Realm of Toys goes until Wednesday, Oct. 28. Open to all ages, the colouring page can be picked up from the store or printed off from the store’s Facebook page.

Open to contestants ages one through 18-plus, there are four categories and four chances to win a $50 gift certificate.

Entries can be dropped off at the store or e-mailed.

A haunted hunt throughout the downtown goes on until Oct. 31.

Dafoe said there is an activity sheet available on the Downtown Williams Lake Facebook page, from The Realm of Toys or the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“It’s a small retail-led scavenger hunt with 11 locations and will have a $200 prize.”

Between Oct. 29 and 31, businesses are encouraged to participate in a dress up contest. People are encouraged to send team photos to marketing@downtownwilliamslake.com for a chance to win a staff dinner.

New Horizons Autism Society at 160 Oliver Street is hosting a colouring contest until Oct. 29 and a scavenger hunt on Oct. 31 from 2 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

The Potato House Project Society will be hosting a family photo shoot by donation with local photographer Laureen Carruthers on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 49 Borland Street.

“We will also be doing a matinee showing of Beetlejuice at Paradise Cinemas on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1,” Dafoe said.

Show time is 2 p.m. and admission is $5 a person with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army food bank.

“We don’t have the downtown trick-or-treating this year so we wanted to make some things were happening. Last year was the first year I experienced it here and there were sure a lot of kids out. Hopefully we can get back to that next year.”

The City will be hosting its 1st annual Halloween fireworks display on Saturday, Oct. 31, minus the usual bonfire and refreshments. The fireworks show will commence at 7:45 p.m.

READ MORE: City of Williams Lake will host 41st annual Halloween fireworks display

Check out the Tribune’s Oct. 22 edition for an article about the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s Haunted Hospital event taking place Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HalloweenWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quesnel’s footbridge set for scarlet spotlight

Just Posted

Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director invites everyone to participate in the “Haunted Hunt” one of the events taking place for Halloween. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smaller events planned for Halloween in Williams Lake’s downtown

Haunted scavenger hunt, colouring contest, business dress up contests part of the fare

Julia Flinton hopes to have majority of the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H club funded through sponsorships and grants. She has currently launched an online 50/50 fundraiser. (Julia Flinton Facebook photo)
Williams Lake First Nation launches 4-H club

New youth development program to provide valuable life skills

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Kevin Wiebe (right) and Joan Flaspohler, Assistant Chief Williams Lake Fire Department at the scene where a Honda Pilot rolled across Midnight Drive Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Two people injured in Williams Lake after vehicle rolls down driveway

Emergency services attended

Court Smith, president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association stands where the association is planning to expand its campground behind the curling rink in a former ball diamond. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.
Williams Lake Stampede Association aiming to expand campground

City council approved a plan to add 40 camping sites in a former ball diamond

The Prince George RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Colin Michaud Durrand. He has a history of violence and is considered to pose an increased risk to public safety, according to police, who advise the public not to confront Durrand if he is located. (Photo Submitted by RCMP)
Prince George RCMP ask for help locating violent ‘priority offender’ with ties to Quesnel

RCMP says Colin Michaud Durrand, 29, recently lived in Quesnel but may frequent Hixon, Prince George

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
2 years after huge highway acid spill, Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Most Read