Cheryl Wight sent in this photo of Luna who has been missing from the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake since the May long weekend. Photo submitted

SLIDESHOW: Tribune readers send in “purr”fect International Cat Day photos

Readers shared closeups of their feline friends

In honour of International Cat Day the Tribune asked readers to post photographs of their feline friends.

You responded and we’ve created a slideshow featuring all the cats that were posted to our Facebook page by the end of our work day.

The most poignant submission came from Cheryl Wight who seized the opportunity to send in a photograph of Luna, a spayed and micro-chipped pure white cat, who has been missing from the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue of Williams Lake since the May long weekend.

“She is my four-year-old granddaughter, Lennon’s cat,” Wight said.

International Cat Day is celebrated around the globe each year on Aug. 8.

The day to pamper your pet began in 2002 with the International Fund for Animal Welfare as a way to recognize the fluffy beastie.

