SLIDESHOW: Nesika celebrates Halloween with costume parade, dance

Students at Nesika Elementary School spent the day taking part in pre-Halloween celebrations Friday, Oct. 30 with a costume parade and a dance.

Arriving in costumes, students followed COVID-19 safety protocol by taking turns throughout the day participating in both the parade and the dance within their own cohorts made up of two classes.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, PAC and parent volunteers, with help from Home Hardware, also delivered hundreds of pumpkins for the students of Nesika.

Students donated $2 to the pumpkin effort but, not matter what, everyone took one home.

Student leadership students in grades 4-6 helped lay out the pumpkin patch and helped the school’s younger students pick out and carry their pumpkins back inside through the rain, sleet and snow.

Nesika elementary said it wanted to thank everyone involved for making so many children smile.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

