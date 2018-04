Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple raises the flag Saturday afternoon, April 14, as members marked Vaisakhi in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos

Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple raises the flag Saturday, April 14 during Vaisakhi celebrations held during the weekend. Here are some photographs of the event.

Despite cooler temperatures than anticipated for the celebration, it was still colourful with great food and generous hospitality to non-temple members.