SLIDESHOW: Day two of the Williams Lake Harvest Fair, in photos

Dog obedience judge Leslie Earnst presents Peter Reid of 100 Mile and his dog, Hazel - a Cairn Terrier - the high end trial award in the novice class at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photos) Dog obedience judge Leslie Earnst presents Peter Reid of 100 Mile and his dog, Hazel - a Cairn Terrier - the high end trial award in the novice class at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photos) Eileen Alberton (from left), dog obedience judge Leslie Earnst, Cariboo Kennel Club president Daesha Toule, her dog, Bailey, and Cindy Broen. Roxanne Ziefflie of 108 Mile and her dog, Augum - a flat-coated retriever - perform a jump during the Williams Lake Harvest Fair dog obedience match. Dallas Moe, 14, on Honey, competes at the Harvest Fair Gymkhana. Jennifer Rempel, on Shyloh. Renee Seelhof, 9, on Concho. Ashton Petruk Competitors await their turn in the speed barrels at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Gymkhana. 202 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Crop Chilcotin members Thomas Carter, 13, and Elise Carson, 12, were busy making their rounds near the curling rink at the Harvest Fair. Gabby Chapman, 11, and dog Royal dressed as pirates for the Harvest Fair Pet Parade in this year’s theme: Pirates of the Carrots ‘n’ Beans. Kirsten Konge (left) and her niece, Riel Tate, 3, with Quinn - dressed as carrots and a bean - in the pet parade. Kirsten Konge (left) and her niece, Riel Tate, 3, with Quinn - dressed as carrots and a bean - in the pet parade. Pet Parade participants gather on stage before parading through the curling rink to show off their pets’ outfits. Williams Lake Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum presents Aidan Ryan this year’s high point children - junior prize. Brothers Kade Ryan (left) and Aidan Ryan picked up this year’s high point children - pre junior and high point children - junior prizes, respectively. Mary Telfer (right) is presented this year’s overall high point award from Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum.

The rain held off Sunday afternoon for the majority of the festivities to go off without a hitch at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds to put a close on this year’s annual Harvest Fair.

And after hundreds of entries in multiple categories were judged – in multiple disciplines, crafts, hobbies and age groups – three were presented high point awards on the main stage Sunday afternoon.

In the children – pre-junior division it was Kade Ryan bringing home the high point prize. His older brother, Aidan, won the children – junior category.

And in the high point, overall aggregate it was perennial winner Mary Telfer again bringing home this year’s prestigious trophy.

Other events held throughout the day included a gymkhana at the outdoor Trail Riders Arena, dog obedience in the Stampede infield and a Pet Parade held on the main stage by the curling rink, to name a few.

For more on the Harvest Fair check out this week's Tribune, and online at www.wltribune.com.



