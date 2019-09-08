SLIDESHOW: Day two of the Williams Lake Harvest Fair, in photos

Dog obedience judge Leslie Earnst presents Peter Reid of 100 Mile and his dog, Hazel - a Cairn Terrier - the high end trial award in the novice class at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photos)
Dog obedience judge Leslie Earnst presents Peter Reid of 100 Mile and his dog, Hazel - a Cairn Terrier - the high end trial award in the novice class at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photos)
Eileen Alberton (from left), dog obedience judge Leslie Earnst, Cariboo Kennel Club president Daesha Toule, her dog, Bailey, and Cindy Broen.
Roxanne Ziefflie of 108 Mile and her dog, Augum - a flat-coated retriever - perform a jump during the Williams Lake Harvest Fair dog obedience match.
Dallas Moe, 14, on Honey, competes at the Harvest Fair Gymkhana.
Jennifer Rempel, on Shyloh.
Renee Seelhof, 9, on Concho.
Ashton Petruk
Competitors await their turn in the speed barrels at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Gymkhana.
202 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Crop Chilcotin members Thomas Carter, 13, and Elise Carson, 12, were busy making their rounds near the curling rink at the Harvest Fair.
Gabby Chapman, 11, and dog Royal dressed as pirates for the Harvest Fair Pet Parade in this year’s theme: Pirates of the Carrots ‘n’ Beans.
Kirsten Konge (left) and her niece, Riel Tate, 3, with Quinn - dressed as carrots and a bean - in the pet parade.
Kirsten Konge (left) and her niece, Riel Tate, 3, with Quinn - dressed as carrots and a bean - in the pet parade.
Pet Parade participants gather on stage before parading through the curling rink to show off their pets’ outfits.
Williams Lake Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum presents Aidan Ryan this year’s high point children - junior prize.
Brothers Kade Ryan (left) and Aidan Ryan picked up this year’s high point children - pre junior and high point children - junior prizes, respectively.
Mary Telfer (right) is presented this year’s overall high point award from Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum.

The rain held off Sunday afternoon for the majority of the festivities to go off without a hitch at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds to put a close on this year’s annual Harvest Fair.

And after hundreds of entries in multiple categories were judged – in multiple disciplines, crafts, hobbies and age groups – three were presented high point awards on the main stage Sunday afternoon.

In the children – pre-junior division it was Kade Ryan bringing home the high point prize. His older brother, Aidan, won the children – junior category.

And in the high point, overall aggregate it was perennial winner Mary Telfer again bringing home this year’s prestigious trophy.

Other events held throughout the day included a gymkhana at the outdoor Trail Riders Arena, dog obedience in the Stampede infield and a Pet Parade held on the main stage by the curling rink, to name a few.

For more on the Harvest Fair check out this week’s Tribune, and online at www.wltribune.com.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down B.C. trail

Just Posted

Green Jackets awarded at annual Fireman’s Fairways Golf Tournament

The prestigious ‘Green Jackets’ of the Firemen’s Fairways Golf Tournament were once again donned

SLIDESHOW: Day two of the Williams Lake Harvest Fair, in photos

The final day of the Harvest Fair is in the books

Toop, Highway 97 intersection completion date moved back to mid October

Paving continues on Highway 97 and more drainage work has to be completed on Broadway Avenue North

Extended Q&A session planned for Quesnel River Research Centre open house Oct. 5

Talks will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by lunch

Cariboo athletes impressive at BCRA Championship Finals

Williams Lake and area results from the BCRA finals held in Barriere

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down B.C. trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors in care homes buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

Most Read