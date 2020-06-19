Skyline Alternate School graduates celebrated

Skyline valedictorian Layla Wycotte (front, centre) stands in the photo booth alongside school staff Bev Dawes (back from left), Heather Auger, Saibra Larden, Gord Weber, Shelley Cameron, principal Curt Levens (front from left), Dena Gysel, Patti Stolar and Peter Bowman Wednesday during the school’s graduation ceremony. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Valedictorian Layla Wycotte. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Demitrius George. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Demitrius George. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Demitrius George. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ashton Billyboy and Skyline Alternate School principal Curt Levens. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Wade Dahlback and Skyline Alternate School principal Curt Levens. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Wade Dahlback. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Saraphine Billy. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Skyline valedictorian Layla Wycotte. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Valedictorian Layla Wycotte. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Skyline Alternate School students were treated to an up-close-and-personal graduation ceremony Wednesday at the Williams Lake school.

Joined by Skyline staff members and principal Curt Levens, 14 students walked across the stage individually — spaced out into time slots due to COVID-19 health precautions — as immediate family took turns coming inside the school to cheer on and congratulate their graduates.

The festivities began with a speech from Skyline valedictorian Layla Wycotte, who told graduates to continue chasing their dreams.

“This school feels like family, rather than some other students and staff,” she said.

READ MORE: Skyline Alternate School celebrates graduates

Remarks were read by staff for each student as they made their way across the stage, before receiving a graduation goodie bag and heading outside for photos with family and friends.

Graduating students were: Layla Wycotte (valedictorian), Saraphine Billy, Wade Dahlback, Bailey deGroot, Demitrius George, Jerome Harry, Shay Matthews, K’utan Myers, Jaidyn Parker-Coombes, Braden Thiessen, Morgen Babcock, Ashton Billyboy, Logan Sikiric and Seren Simerly.

Levens said due to the circumstances he thought everything ran smoothly and provided a memorable occasion for grads and their families.

“The feedback we got from everyone was really positive,” he said. “People thought it was great and parents seemed to like their sort of private little session where they got to see the kids come in, and then move outside with the big framed photo booth with staff, family and friends cheering them on.”


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Having students back in school best thing: Supt. Chris van der Mark

Just Posted

Skyline Alternate School graduates celebrated

“This school feels like family, rather than some other students and staff.” - Layla Wycotte

BC Wildfire Service partially rescinds ban of open burning in Cariboo Fire Centre

Open burning within the Chilcotin Fire Zone remains restricted

City confident effluent being treated effectively as flood damage repair continues in river valley

Crews have been working to repair damage caused by flooding in April

Foundry youth centre funding approved for Williams Lake and area

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre is partnering with youth, agencies to design it

Having students back in school best thing: Supt. Chris van der Mark

“We’ve been adjusting to the new landscape that we’ve found ourselves in.”

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Wife of Victoria yogi who overdosed asks Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce overdose deaths

Carina Stone lost her husband Michael in 2017 to fentanyl poisoning

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Canadians receiving less than expected

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

No jail time for B.C. man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Most Read