Skyline Alternate School graduates celebrated

Skyline Alternate School students were treated to an up-close-and-personal graduation ceremony Wednesday at the Williams Lake school.

Joined by Skyline staff members and principal Curt Levens, 14 students walked across the stage individually — spaced out into time slots due to COVID-19 health precautions — as immediate family took turns coming inside the school to cheer on and congratulate their graduates.

The festivities began with a speech from Skyline valedictorian Layla Wycotte, who told graduates to continue chasing their dreams.

“This school feels like family, rather than some other students and staff,” she said.

Remarks were read by staff for each student as they made their way across the stage, before receiving a graduation goodie bag and heading outside for photos with family and friends.

Graduating students were: Layla Wycotte (valedictorian), Saraphine Billy, Wade Dahlback, Bailey deGroot, Demitrius George, Jerome Harry, Shay Matthews, K’utan Myers, Jaidyn Parker-Coombes, Braden Thiessen, Morgen Babcock, Ashton Billyboy, Logan Sikiric and Seren Simerly.

Levens said due to the circumstances he thought everything ran smoothly and provided a memorable occasion for grads and their families.

“The feedback we got from everyone was really positive,” he said. “People thought it was great and parents seemed to like their sort of private little session where they got to see the kids come in, and then move outside with the big framed photo booth with staff, family and friends cheering them on.”



