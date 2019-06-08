Skyline Alternate School’s Valedictorian Evan Pantenetti at the graduation ceremony for the Skyline Academy students held in the Gibraltar Room on Thursday, June 6. Photo submitted.

Skyline Alternate School celebrates graduates

Skyline and GROW held their 2019 graduation ceremony for a packed house

Skyline and GROW held their 2019 graduation ceremony at 1 pm on Thursday, June 6 in the Gibraltar Room.

It was a packed house as family and friends gathered to watch students cross the stage to receive their diplomas.

This year there were 64 graduates in total including 38 from the Skyline Alternate School and another 26 from the GROW Distributed Learning program. Skyline teacher, Peter Bowman, emceed the event and welcomed graduates, guests, staff members and community dignitaries to enjoy the day.

Elder Virginia Gilbert from the Williams Lake Indian Band started the speeches to welcome grads and guests and to acknowledge the ceremony was being held on traditional Secwepemc (Shuswap) Territory. She included a short speech, drummed, and sang a traditional welcoming song as part of her tribute to the Grad Class.

School District 27 Superintendent, Chris van der Mark, addressed the graduates and congratulated them on achieving this milestone in their lives. He encouraged them to stay connected and to give back to those that have helped them so far in their lives.

Read More: Dry grad raffle grand prize a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS

Valedictorian, Evan Pantenetti, spoke about the school year in general thanking staff and students for all their hard work. He highlighted some events he was able to participate in this year including, a school trip to Europe, his involvement with the RCMP Youth Academy and the opportunity to get special training through the school including First Aid and Food Safe Certificates.

During the presentation of graduates, several students were acknowledged with scholarships to go toward post-secondary education. District Authority awards in the amount of $1,250 were presented to 5 different students in specialized areas including Anna Lothrop for Community Service, Jacob Pitre for Applied Skills, Theresa Inscho for Language and Culture and Cassie Westergaard and Elizabeth Casler for Fine Arts. Other scholarship recipients included Ashley Langan who received $250 from the Big Lake and Beaver Lake Livestock Association, Evan Pantenetti who received $1000 from the RCMP Citizenship Bursary and Riley Ventry who received $1000 for the myBlueprint Bankroll award.

Principal, Curt Levens, ended the ceremony with a short speech thanking all the grads and staff for a great year and encouraging all the graduates to follow their dreams as they move onto the next stage of their lives.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nothing but potential: Lake City Secondary students take to the stage for 2019 graduation ceremony

Just Posted

Tl’etinqox school finalist in playground revitalization contest

There are six finalists, Tl’etinqox is the only one in Cariboo-Chilcotin

CCSAR mock search provides good learning experience

Seventeen crew members participated in the all-day exercise

Comer Station Liquor Store robbed late Friday evening

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for two suspects said to have fled on foot towards Edwards Drive

Skyline Alternate School celebrates graduates

Skyline and GROW held their 2019 graduation ceremony for a packed house

Nothing but potential: Lake City Secondary students take to the stage for 2019 graduation ceremony

Thousands turned out to witness the culmination of 13 years of hard work

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Most Read