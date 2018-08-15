Sixty years celebrated at 4-H Show and Sale

It was a full house at the 60th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Sale held Monday

4-H Club presidents and clover buds remain in the ring before each club president makes a short speech during the Parade of Champions Monday evening.

It was a full house at the 60th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Sale held Monday evening at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Looking out into the crowd, 100 Mile House rancher Bill Hadden gave the opening words and said as a former 4-H leader he’d attended the show and sale many times, and later as a buyer.

“You think of 60 years of history and that works out to about 120,000 kids who have gone through this sale,” Hadden said. “That is a significant number.”

4-H is a lot of things, he added.

VIDEO AND PHOTO GALLERY: 60th Annual WIlliams Lake 4-H Show and Sale underway

“For the parents it’s a lot of work and for the leaders it’s a lot of work. For those of you that do it — kudos — you have a lot of intestinal fortitude.”

Addressing the youth, Hadden told them they will gain skills through 4-H that will carry them through their entire lives.

“You might think it’s tedious and not that much fun but when you are 40 and trying to balance a bank account, you will remember this.”

Hadden also said many young people meet their future wives and husbands in 4-H.

“We have a couple of kids in 4-H that did and they have four and five kids of their own now.”

When she presented the Rayel MacDonald Memorial Swine Award to Ella Carson from Chimney Valley 4-H Club, long-time MacDonald family friend Sam Purdy said she and her husband John created the award in 2012 in memory of Rayel.

“She was an active 4-H member who was awarded the most enthusiastic member within this district in her very first year with 4-H. In 2009, she won the Grand Champion Market Swine,” Purdy said. “Our family attributes the 4-H motto and the philosophy in giving the Rayel the confidence and leadership qualities that she displayed within 4-H, on the rugby fields and in her day-to-day life as she was becoming a registered nurse.”

As he thanked the buyers for attending the sale, Hadden told a story about attending his very first sale and being told by his daughter he would have to buy her ewe lamb back because it was a market lamb but she wanted to keep it.

“I paid Grand Champion prices for a grade ewe lamb,” Hadden said, which sparked laughter from the audience.

The clubs that attended this year were Big Lake, Boitanio Lake, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene and Springhouse.

Results

HORSE

• Grand Champion Horse Equitation: Reegan Kohut (Rose Lake)

• Grand Champion Sr. Horse Showman: Reegan Kohut (Rose Lake)

• Reserve Champion Horse Equitation: Launa Bartley (Rose Lake)

• Best Groomed Horse: Launa Bartley (Rose Lake)

• Grand Champion Jr. Horse Showman: Launa Bartley (Rose Lake)

• Reserve Champion Jr. Horse Showman: Launa Bartley (Rose Lake)

BEEF

• Grand Champion Market Steer: Riata Seelhof (Horsefly)

• Top Homegrown Steer: Riata Seelhof (Horsefly)

• Reserve Champion Market Steer: Wyatt Armes (Springhouse)

• Best Groomed Beef: Wyatt Armes (Springhouse)

• Runner Up Market Steer: Amy Swan (Big Lake)

• Grand Champion Heifer: Lexi Augustine (Horsefly)

• Grand Champion Cow/Calf: Lexi Augustine (Horsefly)

• Reserve Champion Mature Cow/Calf: Lexi Augustine (Horsefly)

• Supreme Female: Lexi Augustine (Horsefly)

• Grand Champion Mature Cow/Calf: Denzel Cote

• Runner Up Heifer: Lucia Johnston (Rose Lake)

• Reserve Champion Cow/Calf: Joey Augustine (Horsefly)

• Reserve Champion Jr. Beef Showman: Joey Augustine (Horsefly)

• Reserve Champion Sr. Beef Showman: Paige Sepkowski (Big Lake)

• Runner Up Cow/Calf: Riley DeRose (Chimney Valley)

• Grand Champion Sr. Beef Showman: Nicolas Flinton (Springhouse)

• Grand Champion Jr. Beef Showman: William Roberts (Rose Lake)

• Interclub Market Steers: Springhouse 4-H

• Interclub Heifers: Chimney Valley 4-H

SWINE

• Grand Champion Market Swine: Maria DiMarco (Big Lake)

• Reserve Champion Market Swim: Damian Ingliss (Boitanio Lake)

• Runner Up market Swim: Kelley Meier (Lone Butte)

• Grand Champion Sr. Swine Showman: Jennifer Tritten (Rose Lake)

• Reserve Champion Sr. Swine Showman: Sari Aigner (Horsefly)

• Grand Champion Jr. Swine Showman: Heidi Van Beers (Rose Lake)

• Best Groomed Swine: Heidi Van Beers (Rose Lake)

• Reserve Champion Jr. Swine Showman: Jordan Betts (Rose Lake)

SHEEP

• Grand Champion Market Lamb: Ian Doherty (Rose Lake)

• Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Lexus Amut (Chimney Valley)

• Grand Champion Jr. Sheep Showman: Lexus Amut (Chimney Valley)

• Runner Up Market Lamb: Lana Van Beers (Rose Lake)

• Grand Champion Ewe Lamb: Hannah Meier (Lone Butte)

• Grand Champion Ewe with Lambs: Hannah Meier (Lone Butte)

• Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb: Karli-Rae Ross (Lone Butte)

• Grand Champion Dry Yearling Ewe: Karli-Rae Ross (Lone Butte)

• Runner Up Champion Ewe Lamb: Kelly Meier (Lone Butte)

• Reserve Champion Dry Yearling Ewe: Ella Carson (Chimney Valley)

• Grand Champion Sr. Sheep Showman: Camryn Brennan (Lone Butte)

• Best Groomed Sheep: Laura Dewsbury (Chimney Valley)

• Reserve Champion Jr. Sheep Showman: Amely Wolf (Springhouse)

• Interclub Market Lambs: Canim Valley 4-H and Rose Lake 4-H

• Interclub Ewe Lambs: Lone Butte 4-H

POULTRY

• Grand Champion Poultry: Launa Bartley (Rose Lake)

• Reserve Champion Poultry: Launa Bartley (Rose Lake)

• Grand Champion Jr. Poultry Showman: Jessiah Aigner (Horsefly)

• Reserve Champion Jr. Poultry Showman: Addyson Cullum (Chimney Valley)

• Grand Champion Sr. Poultry Showman: Emily Swan (Big Lake)

• Reserve Champion Sr. Poultry Showman: Lauren Bedford (Rose Lake)

• Runner Up Champion Poultry: Jade Wickenheiser (Springhouse)

RABBIT

• Grand Champion Rabbit: Memphis Anderson (Springhouse)

• Grand Champion Jr. Rabbit Showman: Memphis Anderson (Springhouse)

• Best Groomed Rabbit: Memphis Anderson (Springhouse)

• Reserve Champion Rabbit: Jonam Wolf (Springhouse)

• Reserve Champion Jr. Rabbit Showman: Jonam Wolf (Springhouse)

PHOTOGRAPHY

• Grand Champion Photo: Hailey Every (Horsefly)

• Reserve Champion Photo: Austyn Waters (Chimney Valley)

• Runner Up Champion Photo: Lillian Cartwright (Horsefly)

• Grand Champion Jr. Photography Showman: Anthony DiMarco (Big Lake)

• Reserve Champion Jr. Photography Showman: Bella Shoults (Rose Lake)

• Grand Champion Sr. Photography Showman: Jennifer Tritten (Rose Lake)

• Reserve Champion Sr. Photography Showman: Deven Naumann (Springhouse)

FOODS

• Grand Champion Foods: Joey Augustine (Horsefly)

• Reserve Champion Jr. Food Showman: Joey Augustine (Horsefly)

• Reserve Champion Foods: Ashley Wilson (Horsefly)

• Grand Champion Jr. Foods Showman: Ashley Wilson (Horsefly)

• Runner Up Champion Foods: Isaiah Aigner (Horsefly)



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Springhouse 4-H member Ella Carson is presented the Rayel MacDonald Memorial Swine award by long-time MacDonald family friend Sam Purdy during the Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale Monday evening. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

100 Mile House area rancher and former 4-H leader Bill Hadden (centre) gives opening remarks Monday evening before the Williams Lake and District 4-H Sale begins while Connie-Lyn Redl (left) and master of ceremonies Ross Stafford look on. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Hannah Meier, Lone Butte 4-H, poses with her Grand Champion Ewe Lamb and Reserve Champion Ewe With Lambs. Hannah wasn’t selling the lambs at the sale. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Hailey Avery, Horsefly 4-H, displays her Grand Champion Photo during the 60th Annual Williams Lake 4-H Sale. Her photograph sold for $850.

Ashley Wilson, Horsefly 4-H, (left) with her Grand Champion Junior Foods entry receives some some help from Mackenzie-Rae Redl and Willa-Lyn Redl (right). The baking sold to the highest bidder for $950.

Maria DiMarco with the Big Lake 4-H Club shows off her Grand Champion Swine during the 60th Annual Williams Lake and District Sale held Monday. Weighing in at 284 pounds, her market hog sold for $9.25 a pound. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo