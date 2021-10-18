Sixth annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike a cool success in Williams Lake

The Sixth Annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike took place Sunday, Oct. 17. (City of Williams Lake photo) An ‘I Spy the Pumpkin/Scarecrow’ contest was held during the Harvest Walk, Run and Bike. (City of Williams Lake photo) Residents of all ages took part in the event. (City of Williams Lake photo) The Harvest Walk, Run and Bike is held annually to encourage residents to remain active and healthy all year long. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Upwards of 80 residents of all ages walked, ran and rode through Williams Lake on Sunday, Oct. 17 for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s Sixth Annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike event.

Some tested their endurance and running speed against the clock, while others pushed strollers and some walked their family pets in either a five- or 10-kilometre loop of the course, which started and ended at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

While temperatures were on the cool side, the rain held off just long enough for participants to complete the course.

An ‘I Spy the Pumpkin/Scarecrow’ contest was also a hit among participants, where free family swim and skate passes were awarded following the event.

Maria McKee, adult recreation coordinator with the city of Williams Lake, said she was thrilled with all of the participants’ enthusiasm.

“The Harvest Walk, Run and Bike was so much fun,” McKee said. “I think everyone enjoyed looking for the pumpkins and scarecrows and seeing all the beautiful fall colours. I had a fellow say to me that he hadn’t done a run in a very long time, and it felt wonderful to be a part of the community and to be able to participate in such a special event.”

The city thanked Save On Foods and FreshCo for their generous donations of healthy snacks, including water, oranges and granola bars for runners, walkers and riders. In addition, a big thank you to the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market for their donation of a burlap sack overflowing with locally grown produce, which was awarded to a lucky participant.

A special thanks, as well, to Williams Lake Citizens on Patrol for helping to keep event participants safe.

The Harvest Walk, Run and Bike is held annually to encourage residents to remain active and healthy all year long.

