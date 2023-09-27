Silver Fox Run in Williams Lake raises spirits, funds for Terry Fox

Williams Lake Seniors Village residents Barbara Brown, Heidi Muller and Verna Dennis have a good laugh and lots of fun while taking part in a sing-a-long prior to the Silver Fox Run event Friday, Sept. 15. The Silver Fox Run saw residents and staff raise funds for the Terry Fox Foundation and included a barbecue and singing outdoors followed by residents and staff walking laps around the building in the fall sunshine See next week's paper for more. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Hank Pankratz takes part in the Silver Fox Run at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Friday, Sept. 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Annie Murray, Gordon Schill, Peggy McKinlay and Edna Telford enjoy the ambiance during the Silver Fox Run festivities at Williams Lake Seniors Village. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Toe-tapping, hand-clapping sing-a-longs were all part of the fun at the Silver Fox Run. Pictured above are Mary-Anne Comeau (from left), Niki Vysma and Eva Lavington. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Hilda Karnapke and Gordon Schill take part in the Silver Fox Run. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Seniors Village residents Jose Silva (left) and Alda Richards participate in the Silver Fox Run with support from nursing students Chelsey Mousseau and Cheryl Reid. Behind them is Lisa-Jo Russell the instructor for the TRU care aide program with village resident Al.
Residents and staff at the Williams Lake Seniors Village take part in the Siilver Fox Run to raise funds for the Terry Fox Foundation Friday, Sept. 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Roxanne Williams (from left), Niki Vysma, Mary-Anne Comeau and Lois Copping take part in the Silver Fox Run at Williams Lake Seniors Village. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a beautiful, sunny fall day on Sept. 15 when residents, family and staff of Williams Lake Seniors Village took to the outdoors to be part of the Silver Fox Run.

The event, organized by Vickie Kornelsen, therapeutic recreation manager for Retirement Concepts, raised $1,165 for the Terry Fox Foundation, but it also accomplished so much more.

“We want our seniors to feel valued and that they can still do great things in the community and make a difference in the lives of others,” Kornelsen said. “I thought the day was fantastic. The choir, the walking, the money raised; it was more than I hoped for when I started planning the day.”

Kornelsen said many residents participated in the run, while others were a part of a seniors’ choir that sang as a barbecue was being prepared just outside the building.

The run itself saw many residents and staff walk a lap or more around the Williams Lake Seniors Village building.

In all, about 100 residents participated in the event.

Kornelsen thanked everyone who was a part of the success of the day.

