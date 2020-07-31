Signup underway for Fraser Basin Council’s youth program in Cariboo

The initiative is no cost, with travel and meal expenses reimbursed, along with ASL interpreters

The Fraser Basin Council is looking to engage youth in the Cariboo ages 16 to 30 through its youth programs this summer.

The FBC — a province-wide charitable, non-profit organization working with youth to tackle leadership on sustainability issues affecting their communities — is recruiting for its Co-Creating a Sustainable BC.

The program is a nine-month-long initiative inviting youth collaborate on sustainability projects and co-create new visions for resilient and inclusive communities.

The youth will engage from four regions in B.C., including the Cariboo-Chilcotin region.

Co-Creating a Sustainable BC gives youth participants the opportunity to deepen their understanding of leadership on sustainabilty and climate change, and to identify barriers to making meaningful and lasting changes in their community, and to practice a collaborative approach to identifying potential solutions.

Cherry Tam, youth program co-ordinator with the FBC, said by the end of the program, youth in the recently completed 2020 program had developed their own projects to support sustainability in their communities.

The initiative is no cost, with travel and meal expenses reimbursed, along with ASL interpreters or other accessibility needs, such as childcare, accommodated.

Now in its second year, the program will include Cariboo-Chilcotin and North-Central B.C. communities, including Quesnel and Williams Lake.

The FBC said youth will have the chance to connect directly with community leaders and make informed decision when developing projects.

Last year’s pilot started in the Thompson and Sea-to-Sky regions and, by the end, youth had developed their own projects to support sustainability in their communities, including an initiative to provide public access to organic waste infrastructure in the Thompson region, and a behaviour change campaign to encourage Sea-to-Sky communities to embrace composting practices.

If you or someone you know are among those youth who feel strongly about leading the way on climate change, registration is available through the FBC’s Co-Creating a Sustainable BC initiative at https://fbcyouthprogram.ca/ccsbc/.

Work in the program is slated to begin in late August of 2020.



