Sign Wars building life of its own in Williams Lake

It would seem the COVID-19 pandemic has downtown Williams Lake businesses at each others’ throats.
All for fun, of course.
Lakecity businesses have joined in on a silly and fun initiative sweeping the country showcasing creativity, fun sayings, witty retorts, pokes, prods and digs at one another in the form of a ‘Sign Wars.’
“Hey Lush Beauty Boutique! What’s wrong? Can’t you CUT it in the sign war?” one sign from the Downtown Williams Lake BIA reads.
“Is Freddo Pinguino too COOL to play? Is Red Tomato Pies afraid they can’t DELIVER?” says another.
The idea came about after a customer suggested it to business co-owner Jazmyn Lyons at The Realm of Toys downtown.
“We had no idea this was going on in other areas, and they suggested this would be fun to do in Williams Lake,” she said. “We thought it sounded fun, and would kind of build a life of its own and wouldn’t take much to get it started.”
The Sign Wars has exploded since Lyons made the first sign on April 30, as around 60 signs have been created over the week by local businesses.
“It’s definitely making people laugh and smile, and everyone’s being good sports about it. All of it is just fun.”
“Let’s be clear. We are 2 COOL for this sign war. You TIRED Integra?” Cool Clear Water posted on its Mackenzie Avenue sign board.
The folks at Cariboo Art Beat, meanwhile, posted a video stealing a sign targeted at them placed in front of Bell, Broom and Cauldron, that read: “Hey Cariboo Art Beat. We know you can draw. But can you SPELL?”
Even Paradise Cinemas has joined in, poking fun at The Realm of Toys: “Hey The Realm of Toys. We’ll SHOW you a sign war if you’re GAME.”
Anyone wishing to view some of the signs posted on Facebook, share their own, or join in on the fun can you the hashtags #signwarwl or #signwarswl.
