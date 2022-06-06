Ultimate Arty, also known as Willie Dye, will be premiering a new video at the June 7 Williams Lake city council meeting at 6 p.m. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Short promotional video for Williams Lake Stampede will premiere at council meeting June 7

Ultimate Arty will present to mayor and council a new video highlighting the weekend’s many events

A Williams Lake city council meeting this week will be the venue for a video world premiere.

“Ultimate Arty”, also known as, Willie Dye, who is organizing and promoting this year’s Williams Lake Stampede Parade, will be premiering the video to mayor and council at the June 7 meeting at 6 p.m.

Dye and John Dell made the two minutes and 47 seconds-long video to showcase all the events on Stampede Weekend, from the rodeo to the parade to the street party to the rugby tournament and car races at the Thunder Mountain Speedway.

Ultimate Arty chats in the video with people involved with a number of these events and the “Fun Metre” goes into the red zone.

The fun and funny video will be available online after the premiere to view via the Tribune’s website and at wlstampedeparade.com.

