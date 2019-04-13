The Sharman family, who owes and operates the Tims Hortons in Williams Lake, were proud to accept a plaque from the RCMP for their extraordinary efforts during the 2017 wildfires. Pictures are; Lyda Sharman (from left), Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Vic Sharman, Alek Sharmana and John Sharman. Angie Mindus photo

Sharman family recognized for going above and beyond during wildfires

Williams Lake Tim Hortons owners recognized by the RCMP for their efforts with wildfire commemorative coin

The Sharman family of Williams Lake received special recognition by the RCMP recently for their efforts to provide food and beverages around the clock during the 2017 wildfire emergency.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley presented the family with a 2017 BC Interface Wildfires Commemorative Coin and letter of thanks.

“You represented your community and demonstrated your willingness to lend a helping hand,” states the letter, written by the deputy commissioner for the BC RCMP.

“Thank you for going above and beyond in the face of this unprecedented disaster.”

Lyda Sharman said the 2017 wildfires was an experience she’ll never forget.

Read More: Williams Lake business owners stay behind to help fire crews

Lyda and Vic Sharman, their son Alek and nephew John kept the Tim Hortons store on Highway 97 open throughout the wildfire evacuations, and delivered free coffee and doughnuts to firefighters at the Cariboo Fire Centre. The food service was critical as hundreds of officers were stationed in Williams Lake with few options to eat. Store staff evacuated, and the Sharmans manned the counters themselves, even getting help from RCMP officers to make sandwiches.

“Looking back, it was amazing that we did that and survived,” she said.

“And it feels amazing to help in a time of need. I wouldn’t want to experience that again but it was such an honour to give back to the community.”

Vic echoed Lyda’s sentiments.

“After all the support this community has given us over the years, it really was an honour to help and give back.”

The Sharman family has had the Tim Hortons store in Williams Lake for 27 years now, and just opened a second location on Oliver Street where the commemorative coin is on display.

