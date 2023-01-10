Bree Odd with the BC Schizophrenia Society is an educator for the Cariboo region and was one of the people with a booth at the Overdose Awareness Day event in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sessions for those supporting people suffering serious mental illnesses

Sessions geared at helping anyone supporting those with serious mental illnesses are being offered in Williams Lake Saturday, Jan. 14.

The BC Schizophrenia Society is planning on offering LEAP Training Communication sessions, and the Jan. 14 event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church in Williams Lake.

LEAP stands for Listen-Empathize-Agree-Partner, and is a trademarked program on how to communicate with people struggling with serious mental illness to support a relationship working towards treatment and recovery.

The evidence-based program aims to help loved ones, support providers, first responders, physicians, nurses and educators in working with those suffering from serious mental illnesses.

Light snacks will be provided, space is limited.

For more information contact Bree Odd, Cariboo Regional educator with the BC Schizophrenia Society.

mental healthWilliams Lake

