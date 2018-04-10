Seniors treated to Easter luncheon

Salvation Army hosts more than 40 seniors for lunch on Saturday

Seniors in Williams Lake were treated to an Easter lunch Saturday, April 7 courtesy of the Salvation Army.

Complete with delicate tea cups and turkey soup and sandwiches, the luncheon was a big hit with the more than 40 guests.

“It was wonderful,” said Shirley Pehota. “We had a lovely time.”

As well as lunch and a dessert of apple crisp, ice cream and cupcakes, guests were also given a calendar to take home and lots of chocolate.

Eve Nicklin, who said lunch was lovely, was also the winner of an Easter basket.

Dawn Butt of the Salvation Army said the Easter lunch is an annual tradition, and one they will carry on with.

Dina Kennedy enjoys lunch after volunteering her time at the senior’s lunch. Angie Mindus photos

Salvation Army’s Dawn Butt and her son Ethan visit with guests Saturday.

Luzviminda Wells (centre) volunteers at the Easter senior’s lunch with Carol and Rainer Kempf.