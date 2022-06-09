Eva Navrot, on left, holds an emergency preparedness book for seniors, with Sandra Abbott, a senior who appreciates the services offered at the Seniors Activity Centre. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Eva Navrot, on left, holds an emergency preparedness book for seniors, with Sandra Abbott, a senior who appreciates the services offered at the Seniors Activity Centre. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Seniors support provided at WEAAD event in Williams Lake

Event to provide awareness, built relationships will take place June 15 at Seniors Activity Centre

Eva Navrot is a seniors advocate who will be leading the charge on an event at the Seniors Activity Centre in Williams Lake on June 15, 2022.

The event will be part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), but the event will be all about helping support seniors and providing them with information in all kinds of areas.

From supporting seniors in filling out online forms and navigating different government systems or programs to helping educate vulnerable seniors and adults on emergency preparedness, the event is aimed at arming them with knowledge.

The afternoon will showcase services in the community seniors can access and will bring many of the service providers and agencies together in one place.

“I feel like we have a community that is rich in resources,” said Navrot, but some seniors may not know all of the programs and services available for support.

Navrot is also very focused on providing information on emergency preparedness, something highlighted during the 2017 wildfires in the area. She and Dave Dickson will be leading a workshop for seniors on how to be prepared and pre-registering for supports.

While many people may find it easy to get the information they need during an emergency, some seniors may not have access to a smart phone, computer or a vehicle during an emergency.

The goal of pre-registering seniors and vulnerable adults is to prevent those people from falling through the cracks in the case of an emergency, said Navrot.

She also wants organizations in the area to know the BC Community Response Network can provide tailored workshops of varied focus and length, live or via Zoom, to educate staff about elder abuse.

There are four main types of elder abuse: financial, physical, sexual and psychological, but there can also be other things to look out for, such as neglect or self-neglect.

She wants to help people become more aware of the signs someone might be experiencing some type of abuse or crisis and what services may need to be activated to support them.

The casual, walk-through event at the Seniors Activity Centre will include tea, coffee and snacks and will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the emergency preparedness workshop is planned for shortly after 1 p.m.

Read more: SMART55: Seniors advocates here to help


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency PreparednessSeniorsWilliams Lake

Previous story
Cariboo Adventist Academy celebrates graduating class of 2022

Just Posted

Michael Moses, centre, announced his intention to run for councillor in the October 2022 local elections on the city hall lawn today (June 9). He was joined by his campaign team, Denise Deschene, his field manager on left, and Thomas Schoen, campaign manager. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entrepreneur Michael Moses announces plans to run for Williams Lake city council

Des Webster became the city’s fire chief in 2013. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Fire Department members mourn loss of retired fire chief Des Webster

Cariboo Adventist Academy graduating class of 2022. Pictured left to right are: Jacob Holloway, Jay Peasgood, Kolby Camille, Hailey Waterhouse, Ana Warner, Steven Carberry, Garrett Fisher and Shay Lacey. (Bre Mills photo)
Cariboo Adventist Academy celebrates graduating class of 2022

Dean Spady moved to the Cariboo in 2017 with his wife Suzanne and children. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Rancher and Dad, Dean Spady