SENIORS SCENE: OAPO to host spring gently used clothing sale April 1, 2

By Tine Derksen

OAPO president

Some good news from Provincial Health last week. Bars are open, we can dance again, and our Seniors’ Activity Centre is back to full capacity! Masks and Vaccine Passports still on the table but it sure feels good to move forward, not backward.

Our spring “Gently Used Clothing and Yard Sale” will be happening on April 1st and 2nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a very labour intensive event and requires lots of volunteer help. We will be gathering downstairs on Thursday afternoons at 1 p.m. to prepare items for sale.

If you are free we would welcome your help. Donations will be happily accepted until March 24. On the days of the sale many hands are needed. Please leave your name with me or at the office if you can help.

A Canasta tournament is planned for March 26 at the centre, and hopefully a crib tournament will follow later in the spring. Watch for details.

There were less than 30 members attending the Seniors’ Activity Centre AGM on Feb. 17. Not a great showing when we have over 400 members to date. Elections were held and the new executive is: President Bob Macnair, Vice President Barry Laird, Secretary Lynn Hanson, Treasurer Cory Paterson. Directors elected– Ed Kozuki, Sheila Wyse and Sharon Atkinson.

We all love to see our centre decorated for the seasons and special days, and the OAPO will be taking a more organized approach to this. Some special ladies have stepped forward to spearhead it and the rest of us will be there to help make it happen.

So, watch for the changes and I hope you enjoy it.

Our next meeting is March 10 at 1 p.m. upstairs at the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre. We would love to have you join us.

Tina Derksen is the president of the Old Age Pensioners Organization



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SeniorsWilliams Lake