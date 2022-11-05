Volunteer Rodger Hamilton shovels snow off the pathways at Scout Island last winter. The program Better at Home is looking for volunteers willing to help seniors this winter with snow removal in Williams Lake and area. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Seniors in need of snow shovelling angel this winter in Williams Lake

Better At Home program is coordinating the program

Are you looking to volunteer a little of your time by helping a senior?

Better at Home is an organization funded by The United Way and the Government of B.C. that assists seniors in staying in their homes as long as they wish to.

This year we are extremely short of “snow angels.” The number of seniors requiring assistance with snow shoveling has grown exponentially.

If you have a small amount of time you can spare to help a senior, please volunteer. If you are a contractor who does snow removal, please contact the office and we can help your client list grow.

To help, please call Better at Home at 778-412-2430. Office hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Please help the seniors in our community.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
