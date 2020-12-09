Seniors drive-thru Christmas dinner a go for Saturday

When drive-thru or drop off events were added to the list of provincial COVID restrictions earlier this month, there was likely no one more upset than Glenda Winger of the Seniors Activity Centre and Tina Derksen, president of the Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO) in Williams Lake.

Derksen and Winger have been organizing a Christmas Dinner Out the Door event together. So far, almost 200 tickets have been sold for the Saturday, Dec. 12 dinner with a menu that will feature ham, scalloped potatoes, and more for $15, cooked by Alison Sutherland-Mann.

“My heart stopped,” said Derksen of the initial news that drive-thru events were cancelled. Needless to say, she was on the edge of her seat Monday, Dec. 7 when Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that drive-thru events were back on.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. We’re so excited about it.”

Derksen said there are many volunteers ready to get to work preparing the meal and delivering it while others are wrapping small gifts to hand out as well.

Residents have been especially generous purchasing Secret Santa meals, she noted.

“It’s just been wonderful.”

Winger said the event will generate some much-needed cash for the Seniors Activity Centre and lift the spirit of many seniors.

“I was so relieved we could carry on,” she said.

Winger said staff from an office in town donated enough money for 10 tickets for seniors, as did local resident Alma Cook, while, in other cases, seniors were gifting meals to their senior neighbours.

“The community spirit behind this is great.”

A few tickets are left for purchase. Contact the Seniors Activity Centre for more information.



