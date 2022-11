Santa will be on hand from noon to 4 p.m. at the Potato House

The Potato House Sustainable Community Society is hosting Selfies with Santa and Pets Saturday, Nov. 26. The event is by donation for the SPCA. (Mary Forbes photo)

The Potato House Society is hosting Selfies with Pets and Santa this Saturday, Nov. 26.

Mary Forbes said they are organizing the event in hopes of collecting donations of cash, blankets and old towels for the local Williams Lake SPCA.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at 49 Borland Street.

