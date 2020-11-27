Karl and Reta Seibert donate $2,500 to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation accepted by Rick Nelson, foundation director. The Seiberts make that donation annually and so far have donated $10,000. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Seiberts donate to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation
It was the fourth time the couple have donated
Over the last four years, Karl and Reta Seibert have generously donated toward the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust.
Last month they donated $2,500 which means in total they have donated $10,000.
A published version of the donation photo in the Thursday, Nov. 26 issue of the Tribune stated the amount of the cheque was $2,000.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
HospitalsWilliams Lake
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here