Seiberts donate to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation

It was the fourth time the couple have donated

Karl and Reta Seibert donate $2,500 to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation accepted by Rick Nelson, foundation director. The Seiberts make that donation annually and so far have donated $10,000. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Over the last four years, Karl and Reta Seibert have generously donated toward the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust.

Last month they donated $2,500 which means in total they have donated $10,000.

A published version of the donation photo in the Thursday, Nov. 26 issue of the Tribune stated the amount of the cheque was $2,000.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HospitalsWilliams Lake