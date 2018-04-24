Seedy Saturday set for May 5

The celebration of spring is a perfect place to get tips to start the growing season off right

Justine Hama with son Parker, five months, and Taina Seibert, walking with dog Harley, check out the plant and craft vendors at the annual Seedy Saturday. This year’s event will take place Saturday May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Boitanio Park. Tribune File photo.

Leaves are budding, spring flowers are showing their faces and insects are unfurling their antenna as the weather warms.

So too are eager gardeners starting their own seedlings in their windowsills in preparation for the planting season.

Just in time, the 1oth annual Seedy Saturday is set for May 5, to take place in Boitanio Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Williams Lake Food Policy Council is hosting the annual event and is encouraging everyone to stop by, gather some seeds, purchase local foodstuffs and maybe even outfit their gardens, or take advantage of some live music at the event.

“It’s kicking off the gardening season and its the first local food event of the year that we have in town,” said co-ordinator Kaitlyn Berry.

“It allows people to get their seedlings and it really is a celebration of spring, of gardening in general and local food.”

Aspiring gardeners can stop by to pick up climate appropriate plants, learn about gardening methods or take advantage of Bloomworks Garden Design’s info booth on Xeriscaping, or the Potato House’s compost extraordinaire, Oliver.

“Local gardens will also have a chance to meet local farmers/nursery owners and glean expertise from them,” said Berry.

She says people can expect to see quite a mix of different vendors.

“Seedy Saturday will allow people interested in local food and gardening to connect, share knowledge, and have some fun,” she said.