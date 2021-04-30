Seedy Saturday set for May 1 beside Kiwanis Park

“We are very optimistic, and we just hope the weather holds out.”

Well over 30 vendors will be on hand for the upcoming Williams Lake Seedy Saturday Earlybird Farmers’ Market set for this Saturday, May 1 in Williams Lake.

Deb Radolla, Seedy Saturday coordinator for the Williams Lake Food Policy Council, said Barb Scharf, the Farmers’ Market manager, has really worked hard to get market vendors on board as well as several other artisans and has also done a superb job of ensuring COVID protocols for all vendors.

The event is a local collaboration between the Williams Lake Food Policy Council and Cariboo Direct Farm Market Association and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beside Kiwanis Park.

“I’m so happy we can pull this event off. I know Cariboo residents love to be outdoors and this is a great way to celebrate spring,” said Radolla.

Radolla said local vendors will be offering everything from seeds and seedlings to pottery “and everything in between.”

There will also be a plant and seed swap table, which encourages residents to donate their own plants or seeds in exchange for others, as well as information on the Williams Lake Garden Club. Take-away food will also be offered and some arts and crafts.

Radolla said safe shopping COVID-19 protocols will be in place including mandatory face coverings as well as volunteers will be limiting the number of shoppers at a time.

“It will just be nice to see everyone, and see that Williams Lake is ready to get outside.”

