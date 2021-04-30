The annual Seedy Saturday is coming up this Saturday, May 1 in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media photo)

The annual Seedy Saturday is coming up this Saturday, May 1 in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media photo)

Seedy Saturday set for May 1 beside Kiwanis Park

“We are very optimistic, and we just hope the weather holds out.”

Well over 30 vendors will be on hand for the upcoming Williams Lake Seedy Saturday Earlybird Farmers’ Market set for this Saturday, May 1 in Williams Lake.

Deb Radolla, Seedy Saturday coordinator for the Williams Lake Food Policy Council, said Barb Scharf, the Farmers’ Market manager, has really worked hard to get market vendors on board as well as several other artisans and has also done a superb job of ensuring COVID protocols for all vendors.

The event is a local collaboration between the Williams Lake Food Policy Council and Cariboo Direct Farm Market Association and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beside Kiwanis Park.

“I’m so happy we can pull this event off. I know Cariboo residents love to be outdoors and this is a great way to celebrate spring,” said Radolla.

“We are very optimistic, and we just hope the weather holds out.”

Radolla said local vendors will be offering everything from seeds and seedlings to pottery “and everything in between.”

There will also be a plant and seed swap table, which encourages residents to donate their own plants or seeds in exchange for others, as well as information on the Williams Lake Garden Club. Take-away food will also be offered and some arts and crafts.

Radolla said safe shopping COVID-19 protocols will be in place including mandatory face coverings as well as volunteers will be limiting the number of shoppers at a time.

“It will just be nice to see everyone, and see that Williams Lake is ready to get outside.”

Read More: Reta Seibert shares history of life in Williams Lake, love of gardening

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Reta Seibert shares history of life in Williams Lake, love of gardening

Just Posted

Xatśūll First Nation Coun. Pat Sellars, Coun. Mike Stinson, Kúkwpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars and Coun. Crystal Rain Harry stand in front a newly-designed logo for the community. (Photo submitted)
Xatśūll First Nation reclaims its name

“The name Xatśūll has meaningful, personal and spiritual significance.”

The annual Seedy Saturday is coming up this Saturday, May 1 in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media photo)
Seedy Saturday set for May 1 beside Kiwanis Park

“We are very optimistic, and we just hope the weather holds out.”

The Western States Hockey League is looking to bring a team to Williams Lake for the 2021/22 season to play at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Joint Committee won’t support WSHL expansion team bid in Williams Lake

Matter defered to Williams Lake City Council for decision

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash north of Hixon; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Chronicle Editor, Cole Schisler taking part in the ageing senses challenge. (Kara Olson photo)
Schisler: Try actually walking a mile in an elder’s shoes

Workday spent with artificially aged senses a real eye-opener

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Most Read