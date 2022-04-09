Seedy Saturday and Earlybird Farmers’ Market in Williams Lake set for April 30

The rain held off for the Williams Lake Seedy Saturday Earlybird Farmers’ Market May 1, 2021 (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Deb Radolla

Special to the Tribune

Spring is in the air and signs include the desire to get outside and touch some dirt, plant some seeds, and spruce up the garden tools. You may be yearning for the taste of fresh lettuce, the scent of emerging herbs, and the color of spring flowers.

Visitors to the 13th annual WL Seedy Saturday and Earlybird Farmers’ Market, taking place Saturday, April 30, will get a taste of those gastronomical wonders as our community celebrates local gardeners and farmers who put an abundance of attention and passion into their craft.

The event, co-organized by the Williams Lake Food Policy Council and the Cariboo Direct Farm Market Association, provides an opportunity to stock up on local seedlings and seeds, mingle with folks from our wonderful community, and share in the splendours of spring.

Seedy Saturday also promotes plant biodiversity, organic gardening, and seed sovereignty – the right of local farmers to save, use, exchange, and sell their own seeds. It’s refreshing that the number of local farmers continues to increase in the Williams Lake area and we are privileged to showcase their wares at this Earlybird Farmers’ Market. Many local farmers embrace traditional agricultural methods.

The event will include numerous garden and market vendors, educational displays, and demonstrations. Blue Spoon Catering and Uncle Paul’s coffee will be present to satisfy coffee addicts and growling tummies. Familiar musicians including Harry Jennings, Leo Rankin with Celtic Connection and Sandy Carifelle will be providing entertainment while guests circle the market and sit down for a short break.

This is a family friendly event. Be sure to bring your kids; they will get to enjoy some activities just for them and their caregivers.

Volunteers from the Williams Lake Garden Club will share their gardening passion, promote club membership, share seedlings and seeds, and chat about the Salvation Army food garden.

Visitors can also learn about the Memory Garden Community Garden and how to sign up for a free garden bed, as well as how to help support locally grown food and food security initiatives.

Cariboo Direct Farm Market Association co-organizer, Barb Scharf, shares this advice, “All current COVID protocols will be followed and we encourage everyone to respect one another and be safe.”

The event will be held at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot, next to Kiwanis Park, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Visit the Williams Lake Food Policy Council or the Cariboo Direct Farm Market Association Facebook pages for updates for a list of vendors.

Deb Radolla is the Seedy Saturday Coordinator for the Williams Lake Food Policy Council and is passionate about food security and gardening in Williams Lake and area.

