Seedy Saturday and Earlybird Farmers’ Market a go April 30 in Williams Lake

Event is at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot nearKiwanis Park, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 13th annual Williams Lake Seedy Saturday and Earlybird Farmers’ Market is taking place Saturday, April 30.

The event, co-organized by the Williams Lake Food Policy Council and the Cariboo Direct Farm Market Association, provides an opportunity to stock up on local seedlings and seeds, mingle with folks from our wonderful community, and share in the splendours of spring, says Deb Radolla, Seedy Saturday coordinator for the Williams Lake Food Policy Council.

Radolla said Seedy Saturday also promotes plant biodiversity, organic gardening, and seed sovereignty – the right of local farmers to save, use, exchange, and sell their own seeds.

“It’s refreshing that the number of local farmers continues to increase in the Williams Lake area and we are privileged to showcase their wares at this Earlybird Farmers’ Market. Many local farmers embrace traditional agricultural methods.”

The event will be held at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot, next to Kiwanis Park, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include numerous garden and market vendors, educational displays, and demonstrations.

She noted volunteers from the Williams Lake Garden Club will share their gardening passion, promote club membership, share seedlings and seeds, and chat about the Salvation Army food garden.

Visitors can also learn about the Memory Garden Community Garden and how to sign up for a free garden bed, as well as how to help support locally grown food and food security initiatives.

More than 35 vendors are confirmed to attend this year’s Seedy Saturday, offering everything from beef sales to honey to plants and crafts.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Farmers marketsWilliams Lake