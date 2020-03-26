(Black Press Media)

Seedy Saturday and Early Bird Farmers Market in Williams Lake cancelled due to COVID-19

Event was scheduled for May 2, 2020

Seedy Saturday and the Early Bird Farmers Market is the latest event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Deb Radolla, Seedy Saturday coordinator, said the Food Policy Council and the Williams Lake Farmers Market regret to announce that the event has to be cancelled as health officials try to lessen cases of COVID-19.

“Thanks so much for offering to participate in our 2020 event,” stated Radolla in a press release. “Take care of yourselves and let’s work together to prevent this virus from spreading.”

