Seedy Saturday a celebration of local food, gardening and community

Williams Lake Food Policy Council hosts 10th annual event

From worm farms to compost to fresh flowers, herbs and honey, there was something for everyone at Seedy Saturday last weekend.

The event, held at Boitanio Park, served as a kick-off to the gardening season and was a favourite for young families and gardeners.

Mary Forbes and Oliver Berger were on hand from the Potato House to promote a lifestyle of reuse, reduce, recycle. Mary offered advice and equipment for worm farming while Oliver sold compost material created at the Potato House over time.

Members of the bee club were also on hand to answer any bee-related questions while several greenhouse operators also offered seedlings.

It was the 10th annual Seedy Saturday held in the lakecity, hosted by the Williams Lake Food Policy Council.

See photos below.

 

