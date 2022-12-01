Section of Willow Trail boardwalk replacement has been completed

The Willow Trail boardwalk section rebuild is now completed.
Excepting the final ramp, the section of upgraded boardwalk is done, and is already being used.
While the new section of boardwalk is wide enough to pass a wheelchair, it will not be wheelchair-accessible until the old section of boardwalk to access it is replaced, which is not slated for the near future.
Students attending programs at the Scout Island Nature Centre, including those in the Little Chiefs Preschool program, have already been able to check out the new boardwalk.
Funding for the boardwalk came from a variety of sources, including local donations, all of which will be listed in the new year. In addition, some of the lumber was donated by West Fraser.
