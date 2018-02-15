Kimberly Futcher stands in front of some of the wedding dresses she will sell at blow out prices. Futcher is organizing the town’s Bridal and Prom Extravaganza to take place Feb. 25 at Thompson Rivers University. Tickets are $15 and are available at Futcher’s shop, Brides and Belles, or at the door. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Second annual lakecity Bridal and Prom Extravaganza features over 30 vendors

One day event for those planning events, weddings and more Feb. 25

Brides, grads and event planners alike! The Bridal and Grad Extravaganza, in Williams Lake Feb. 25, may be your place to gather ideas, price out decor and maybe, even, purchase a wedding dress.

It’s the second year the Bridal and Grad Extravaganza will set up in Williams Lake, and the event is organized by Brides and Belle’s Kimberly Futcher.

“We have 30 vendors and we have everything from hair and make-up to food trucks, caterers, destinations for anniversaries, honeymoons — whatever. It’s mainly a wedding venue but there will also be ideas for grad parties, stagettes, mom and dad’s 50th anniversary,” she said.

Futcher said she started organizing the event because brides, event planners, and local vendors often find themselves heading out of town to fairs in places like Prince George and Kamloops.

“There was nothing for Williams Lake often,” she said.

“With the support of my husband I put on the first one and it was a hit. We had people come up to us and say sign me up for next year, I want to be a part of it.”

Futcher said the vendors are specifically chosen for their relevance to putting on events and weddings.

“I’m hoping when somebody comes to this event they can take the ideas that they have and use the vendors that are there to make it all happen, that’s the key thing — from the little flower girl all the way up to make-up for grandma.”

This year, the venue is being hosted at the Williams Lake campus of Thompson Rivers University. Futcher will set up a gown shop in a side room, with affordable, and on sale, gowns for brides to buy off the rack.

She also has vendors across the Cariboo, and everyone from florists to photographers.

“I think it is a really good venue for you to go OK, I don’t know what to do, and then you walk through there and go ‘Oh that makes sense. I can afford that,’ or ‘I can’t afford it.’ It gives you an idea on pricing as well, without having to spend hours on the phone.”

Futcher also said there will be plenty of door prizes, and vendors also often hold their own draws and give-aways.

She herself will have a rack of gowns at $199.

The event is sponsored by Brides and Belles, the Williams Lake Tribune and All in the Details.

The extravaganza will take place on one day, Sunday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or at Brides and Belles.

“You can’t miss it,” said Futcher. “Give it a try and see what it’s like, because it’s different every year.”

