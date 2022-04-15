Second annual city-wide garbage pick-up in Williams Lake slated for Earth Day

All safety equipment will be provided

Organizers of the Second Annual Bigg Garbage Pick-up on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, invite the entire community to help keep Williams Lake beautiful. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

For the second year in a row a local couple are organizing a garbage pick-up on Earth Day in Williams Lake.

Trevor Bigg and Amanda Price invite anyone and everyone to participate Friday, April 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bigg and Price are teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake and District for the event.

Efforts will kick off at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and all tools and safety supplies will be provided.

To register online go to Bigg Garbage Pick-up at www.bbswlake.com.

There will be draws and prizes for participants.

Earth Day first started in 1970 by an American senator Gaylord Nelson who wanted to inspire a public consciousness about air and water pollution.

April 22 was chosen because it was between Spring Break and final exams to maximize student participation.

In 1990, Earth Day went global and today is recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than one billion people every year as a day of action to change human behaviour and create global, national and local policy changes, notes the earthday.org website.



