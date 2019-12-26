Season’s Greetings: Unexpected guests warm the heart at Christmas

Claudia Schalm was a winner in this year’s writing contest

Claudia Schalm retired a few years ago and has finally found time to write. She joined the Williams Lake Writers Group for ‘much-needed encouragement’ and was not disappointed. “Because of them I am feeling confident enough to write and share my work,” she said. Schalm is a winner in the Tribune’s Spirit of Christmas Writing Contest.

Writer: Claudia Schalm

Adult category

A blizzard blew that cold Christmas evening. Snow piled high around the tiny prairie cottage. Roast duck splattered in the pan surrounded by succulent squash, potatoes and pies, piled high with tart gravenstein apples. The year was 1903.

My great grandmother Alice, a young mother then, basted the ducks, glancing contentedly at her husband as he sat in his chair reading his book, a favourite pastime for Henry.

The children Doris age 9 and Muriel age 7, happily bounced their new dolls up and down, creating all manner of imaginary games. Doris was especially jubilant as she pushed away unhappy thoughts of the previous Christmas, when she had searched for the largest of her father’s socks to hang by the fire. The larger the sock, the more goodies she would receive, was her plan.

Painful memories of that Christmas morning and her sock filled to the brim with coal, while her sister’s smaller sock was laden with candies, fruit and small handmade toys. Poor Doris, only coal, a harsh lesson in greed.

Suddenly mood and memories were shattered by a loud banging on the door. Most unusual, as their closest neighbour was a mile away. It was Christmas Day, and a blizzard was blowing. Alice jumped, burning her finger. The girls stopped their play and Henry put down his book.

“Who would be out on such an evening?” they wondered.

Henry opened the door. Just visible amid the swirling snow, stood an Indigenous man and his wife, wrapped in brightly coloured blankets. Closer inspection revealed two little girls clinging to their parents for warmth and protection.

“Come in,” boomed Henry.

Hesitantly they entered the warmth of the cabin.

“Please sir,” said Elan, the man. “We are very cold, hungry and lost. If you send us away as the others have done, we will not survive this blizzard. I am very worried for my wife and little girls. Please help us.”

“Of course, come in, come in.” Henry ushered, as he began helping them off with their wraps. Alice quickly set four extra places at the table. The little girls were about the same ages as Doris and Muriel. They stared at one another in shyness.

“Would you like to see my doll,” asked Muriel, as she pushed the doll toward her new friend. The little girls stared in wonder at the beautiful dolls.

Elan explained to Henry how they had become confused and lost when the blizzard came upon them. He had stopped at several farms and been turned away.

Soon the duck and all the trimmings were placed upon the table. Henry said a prayer of thanks for the food before them and especially for their new friends, Elan, his wife Lena and the two girls Winonah and Kalista. With the filling of empty bellies, the warmth of the fire, a friendship kindled, and comfortable conversation flowed.

Later that evening, warm blankets were placed on the floor beside the fire and the weary travellers bedded down for the night, lulled to slumber by the howling winds outside and the crackling fire inside.

Morning dawned clear and cold. Huge snowdrifts blanketed the land. After a breakfast of warm porridge and strong coffee, the young family bid farewell to the kind settlers who had become their friends.

Alice whispered a firm suggestion to Doris and Muriel, and the two little girls reluctantly offered their beautiful dolls to Winonah and Kalista as a parting gift.

And they were gone.

Months later, in the early spring, two horses galloped into the yard. The family had returned. Elan slipped from his horse and approached. He held a beautifully beaded purse and he presented it to Henry.

“A gift for your kindness. We are friends.” He smiled, bowing to Henry and his family.

He turned quickly. Silently, he swung onto his horse, turned, and without a backward glance, they galloped into the distance.

The story of the unexpected guests has been told through the years and the framed beaded purse has found a home on the living room wall of my brother Mark.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spreading warmth in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Spreading warmth in Williams Lake

Volunteers attach mittens, hats, scarves and more in the city’s main park

COLUMN: Public input should include more categories than just old growth

Jim Hilton comments on public consultation and where he thinks those discussions should go

Christmas tree disposal accepted at CRD transfer stations

Check for opening hours of each facility

First 150 Mile Elementary Family Ice Fishing Derby expected to be a whopper

The first, of what will hopefully become an annual tradition is coming up in the new year

SEASON’S GREETINGS: The Gingerbread House, by Silas Molinaro

Once upon a time, there was a boy named Drake

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Most Read