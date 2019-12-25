Silas Molinaro, 8, enjoys learning the art of making gingerbread houses with his nana.

SEASON’S GREETINGS: The Gingerbread House, by Silas Molinaro

Once upon a time, there was a boy named Drake

Silas Molinaro is eight years old. He loves the outdoors, hunting, fishing and mountain biking. He also enjoys reading, drawing and building Lego. Silas was the winner in the Spirit of Christmas 12 and under category.

Silas Molinaro

12 and under

Once upon a time, there was a boy named Drake.

He was excited because his Nana was coming to visit for Christmas. When she got there, there was a big snow storm and they were stuck inside. His Nana said let’s make gingerbread houses. I will teach you our old family gingerbread recipe. My Auntie taught it to me when I was your age. So they got two bowls, two spoons and they got all the ingredients from the pantry.

His Nana showed him how to mix the ingredients. Drake was having fun, until his Nana said we have to put the dough in the refrigerator for two hours! Finally it was time to roll the dough out and cut the gingerbread house out. Then they put it in the oven for thirty minutes. While it was in the oven, Drake and his Nana got out the candies for the gingerbread house. They chose the candies they wanted. When the dough was done, they took the pieces out of the oven, put them together and started to decorate the gingerbread houses. Drake and his Nana were having fun! Drake was so happy that his Nana shared a family recipe with him. It was the best Christmas!

The End

