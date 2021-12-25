Season’s Greetings: Christmastime at the cabin

Kristen Fischer was winner of the 12 and under category in Spirit of Christmas writing contest

Kirsten Fischer of 150 Mile House captured first place in the 12 and under category of the Williams Lake Tribune’s Spirit of Christmas writing contest. (Emma Herrling photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kristin Fischer

Spirit of Christmas winner, under 12 category

There I stood, amongst all of the other great trees in the forest. Honestly, he could have chosen anyone, but no, he chose me, ME of all trees, me! I was one of the most scraggly trees in the group.

The man who found me was the kindest looking man ever. He had glistening blue eyes and a grey head of hair.

Once he had cut me down, I waved my branches gently to my friends, the trees, the squirrels, the owl family – and well, I guess, kind of glad to leave the mean woodpecker – and we left. I had never imagined how it would be to move around – more than the gentle swaying in the wind – OK, sometimes there were fierce storms, that meant more moving than gentle swaying but still, I remained on the exact same spot – now I actually M O V E D!!!! Crazy!!!

The man pulled me. The world was sideways, ohhh, I got dizzy all of a sudden! Once back to his shiny, brand new Ford truck; (it had the prettiest shade of red that I had ever seen) the motor started, and my whole self started to vibrate! Then we moved even quicker than before! The road was bumpy and I wondered if I might fall off this fancy moving truck. I guess I was lucky!

Once we got to his log cabin at the edge of the forest I admired the finely decorated house, it was adorned with gold, silver and white lights and decorations.

His wife was standing on the front porch with a beaming smile on her face when we entered the driveway; she had a giant box of Christmas decorations in her hands overflowing with old family ornaments.

Once we got inside, I got a waft of delicious scents of freshly baked goods. The inside of the house was lit up with candles; and I was awfully glad to realize that the house was heated with natural gas – (not by my friends – OR ME!!!!)

There was a small set of stairs leading up to a loft.

Soon after, I was set up in the living room ready to be decorated. The very first ornament they hung on me was a clear glass orb painted with a snowy farm scene. While they were hanging it, I saw a tear rolling down the wife’s face. The man brought her to the couch and hugged her with all his might. I looked at the ornament and on it was written `remember me forever.`

Some time passed by and a boy walked down the stairs from the loft. The man and woman quickly wiped their tears off and asked the boy if he would like to decorate me with them? The boy quickly nodded happily.

Smiles gleamed on the grandparents’ faces as the small boy took a wooden train set out of one of the many boxes. The boy’s face lit up with a bright smile once he had finished setting up the train set under my branches.

The night continued with laughter, cookies and eggnog. Once they had finished the decoration, everyone stood back and admired me with sparkling eyes.

They finished the night with a story called The Night Before Christmas. The boy and I listened to each sentence with anticipation for the next, for we had never heard this story. Once the story was finished, the boy had to go upstairs to bed to sleep. He walked up the stairs tiredly and ready for bed. Once he had closed his bedroom door, the old couple kissed each other goodnight and fell asleep on the couch.

Suddenly I heard faint footsteps on the roof. Faint red sparkles came out of the fireplace and a chubby man with a fluffy white beard and a giant bag dressed in red pops up in front of me! He leans over and places three presents underneath me. The man takes two cookies off a plate from the coffee table, and just like that, he is gone.

Morning came in a flash after that. The little boy came running downstairs and quickly told his grandparents to wake up. They woke up and watched the boy run over to me and grab all three presents and bring them back to the grandparents.

They all opened the presents and smiled with joy. The man had gotten a golden watch, his wife got a shiny new pair of earrings and finally the boy got a fluffy teddy bear.

Just at that moment, I heard a knocking from the window next to me. The little idiot was back. And guess what? He cannot harm me! “Ha, sucks to suck,” I said smugly in my mind. Suddenly the boy ran over in excitement and the mean woodpecker flew away, never to be seen again.

Then I thought to myself that this was the most beautiful day I had ever experienced.

I felt like the luckiest tree in the entire world.



