SEASON’S GREETINGS: A Touch of Class with Mountview elementary

Mrs. Theresa Herrling’s Mountview Elementary School kindergarten class of 2020/2021 participated in the Tribune’s Touch of Class this year. See pages 10, 11, 14 and 18. (Photo submitted)Mrs. Theresa Herrling’s Mountview Elementary School kindergarten class of 2020/2021 participated in the Tribune’s Touch of Class this year. See pages 10, 11, 14 and 18. (Photo submitted)
The Christmas fireplace is lit and the stockings have been hung with care in Theresa Herrling’s kindergarten class. (Photo submitted)The Christmas fireplace is lit and the stockings have been hung with care in Theresa Herrling’s kindergarten class. (Photo submitted)
Mountview kindergarten teacher Theresa Herrling
Aliaana Sponagle (Photo submitted)
Austin Trampleasure (Photo submitted)
Cole Gillespie (Photo submitted)
Danica Gray (Photo submitted)
Ethan McIvor (Photo submitted)
Gabe Lewis (Photo submitted)
Georgia Abdon
Kaeden Cunningham
Kenny Grainger
Lily Fernandez
Mason Gauley
Mia Freund
Mia Shortreed
Morgan Bornyk
Nash Pelley
Nathen Markle
Robert Smith
Ryker Hagen
Waylon Haveman
Christmas is always a favourite time of the year for the staff and students at Mountview Elementary School, and particularly for Theresa Herrling and her kindergarten students.

“The kids are just so excited and happy, waiting for Christmas to come,” said Herrling, who has been a teacher for the past 20 years in School District 27, 12 of those as a kindergarten teacher.

“We traditionally have a tree and make decorations to hang. Of course this year looks a little different but it’s still all about the kids.”

Her class has a fireplace display and students lace paper stockings to hang by the fire. Christmas stories are read daily. And, of course, the class elf comes to visit the class every December.

This year the students practiced for a Christmas concert, which was recorded and sent virtually to families.

Herrling said she loves her students and her job noting, “how can you not when you see those cute little faces?”

Browse through the photo gallery above to see pictures and Christmas stories from Theresa Herrling’s kindergarten students at Mountview Elementary School in Williams Lake.

Most Read