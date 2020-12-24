SEASON’S GREETINGS – A Touch of Class by Dog Creek Junior Secondary School

Dog Creek Elementary Junior Secondary School truly is the centre of the community at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation (SXFN), located in a semi-remote area on the the Fraser River, approximately 85 kilometers southwest of Williams Lake. Students and staff of the schools include (from left to right): Phennix Duncan, Kallum Sargent, Tyrese Tomma, Boss Harry, Quallen Tomma, Conner Robbins, Ethen Wycotte, Keisha Harry, Daniella Hance, Antoine Harry, Sage Boston, Mia Azak, Soraya Harry, Aaliyea Sargent, Tavi Harry, She-Ki Harry, Liane Azak, Lisa Samson, Maryeh (?), Emma Azak, Helen Harry, Lilian Harry, Louise Harry and Bradi Azak. (Photo submitted) So much fun at Christmas, by Lucas Phillips-Harry Christmas, by Antoine Harry My Christmas tradition, by Boss Harry Can’t wait for Santa, by Danielle Hance By Danielle Hance Sledding the days away, by Kallum Sargent Where’s that elf? By Liane Azak Christmas traditions, by Mia Azak All about decorations, by Soraya Harry Digital artwork created by Dog Creek Elementary/Rural Secondary student Tia Boston

Students at Dog Creek Elementary Junior Secondary School shared their holiday spirit with the Williams Lake Tribune in its Touch of Class section in its Christmas supplement, Season’s Greetings. Below are their Christmas stories, accompanied by artwork.

Christmas

By Antoine Harry

One of my favourite Christmas traditions is getting presents. Sometimes you get awesome stuff. Sometimes you get someting like clothes, which isn’t as cool. One cool present I got one year was a piano. Sledding is cool. I like decorating the tree sometimes. I like the winter because you get stay inside for most of the season which is fun because I get to play fun games like Doki Doki Blue Skies. I like video games, I think.

The Christmas I woke up from water

Keisha Harry

Usually on Christmas Eve we make a gingerbread house for Santa or go to church but we don’t stay that long so we head back home and we hang out, watch TV, but after all of that I got very tired and slept on the couch.

Then, when it was morning, I felt tired and there wa a commotion around me. I didn’t want to open my eyes because it was so bright that everything around me was blurry. I quickly went on my side to keep the darkness sealed under the blankets until I felt someone poking me and patting my head saying my name a thousand times along with the words ‘wake up’ and they keep adding more words to it like ‘it’s the afternoon you have to wake up’ or ‘it’s Christmas, everyone is wating for you to wake up.’

I wasn’t in the mood, so I said out loud ‘just do it without me.’ Everyone didn’t want to do that, so they’ll do what any other family will do, dump water on me.

I woke up… soaking wet …

Then and there I felt like the Grinch.

Christmas

By Qualin Tomma

For Christmas we look for a Christmas tree. We cut it odn, then go home and decorate it. Then we go sliding for three hours.

Then we have hot chocolate. Then we have Christmas dinner. Then we watch a Christmas movie. Then go to bed.

Then in the morning there’s presents under the tree, but then we have to wait.

Everyone wakes up. We then open the presents.

We get a lot of stuff. We make a gingerbread house and eat it after.

Christmas

By Boss Harry

My favourite Christmas tradition is opening all my Christmas presents and getting cool stuff. Like one year I got a new phone and some new video games and other pretty cool stuff.

Then I go to my grandma’s house and have some food, but probably not this year but I’m not sure. Then I’ll go outside and go sledding with my cousins and watch someone fall off their sled and laugh and probably have a snowball fight.

Then, go to my other grandma’s house and eat some pie and open some more presents. In some part of this day, I would have gone inside to have some hot chocolate. Later in the day we go back to town and sleep, I guess.

The end.

Christmas traditions

By Liane Azak

Elf on the shelf we look for him on Christmas day and we find him. We make a gingerbread house. We bake Santa cookies. We decorate the Christmas tree. I wake up on Christmas Day. I find presents for me, Mia and Emma too.

Christmas traditions

By Soraya Harry

My favourite thing about Christmas is decorating our house. I like getting presents and new toys. Every Christmas I enjoy sitting on Santa’s lap. I hope we make a gingerbread house. It’s fun to turn on the Christmas lights.

Christmas traditions

By Mia Azak

We start watching Christmas movies on Dec. 1st we also decorate our house on Nov. 7. on the last Sunday of Nov. we get a tree and decorate it. We always get a gingerbread house to decorate. Put our elf on the tree. One time he ate one of daddy’s Toffifee.

My family Christmas traditions

By Kallum

I go sliding for a hour and my family built gingerbread house. My dad and my big brother and meare going to get a tree to decorate and get our presents. And my mom and me is going to make gingerbread cookies and I am going to decorate the cookies. My mom or aunty is going to cook the and we have a family movie.

Family Christmas traditions

By Danielle

We decorate our tree, windows and doors. I help my mom bake Christmas cookies. On Christmas Day we wait till everyone is awake before we open our presents. I don’t want to miss out on anything, so I go to sleep early because I know Santa is coming.

Christmas

By Lucas Phillips-Harry

We slide. We have Christmas dinner. We talk. We open presents. We have breakfast. We watch Christmas movies. We went skating. We got Deep Creek spend time with our other family and we open presents and go to Aunty Brenda’s and have dinner and play with my other cousins and do games with Aunty Geri and it is a lot of fun.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.