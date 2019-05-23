SD27 selects 2019’s First Nations Role Models

There were nine students from across the district who threw their hats into the ring

Cheiro Guichon and Alicia William are SD27’s 2019 First Nations Role Models and were proud to receive this honour at an announcement ceremony on Thursday, May 23. Patrick Davies Photo.

At Marie Sharpe Elementary on Thursday, May 23 this year’s First Nations Role Models were officially selected.

Ever since 2003, SD27 has awarded the title of First Nations Role Model to indigenous students who overcome hardships or set a good example for their fellow students. For 16 years now they’ve selected a male and female recipient, usually from Grades 6 to 11, to take on the mantle.

This year there were nine candidates from First Nations communities from Williams Lake to the Nemiah Valley, all dressed in their best. The ceremony began with a hoop dance performance by Francis Johnson and the Marie Sharpe Hoop Dancers before each of the candidates paraded around the gymnasium, while last year’s winners Terrance Hubick-Archie and Denza Phung read their bios.

Finally, with all assembled on stage with over 60 elders, friends and family watching, the 2019 First Nations Role Models were announced to excited cheers and thunderous applause.

Cheiro Guichon was selected as the male First Nations Role Model, a win that, while he said he half expected, was still a welcome surprise. Guichon is a proud member of the Alexis Creek Band (Tsi Del Del) and is a Grade 11 student at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus.

He has committed to living a drug and alcohol-free life to honour the wishes of his late mother and works every day to improve himself. Guichon taught himself the guitar in just two weeks and plans to attend university to pursue a music degree.

For the female First Nations Role Model Alicia William was selected, another Grade 11 Student from the WL Campus. A member of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nations, she is a humble honour roll student with distinction and helps out with the annual youth wagon trip come spring time.

William said she applied for this position, in part, due to her experiences caring for and leading her many cousins in her personal life and seeing the positive effect it has on them. She also plans to attend university, with the ultimate goal of becoming a veterinarian.



