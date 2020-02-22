A class of children visiting Scout Island takes some time to watch the installation of the new bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Patrick Davies photo.

Scout Island offering Spring Break classes for lakecity children

Running from March 17 to 19 this class is designed for students from Grades 1 through 6

With Spring Break just around the corner, Scout Island is ready to give youth in the lakecity something to do that will keep their bodies active and minds stimulated.

Scout Island Nature Centre’s executive director Sue Hemphill said Nature Exploring and Art in Nature is a great way for children to spend their free time over the Spring Break. Running from March 17 to 19 this class is designed for students from Grades 1 through 6.

The class is being taught by Kim Zalay, a retired teacher who has been teaching Scout Island nature programs for a couple of years now, with the assistance of high school student Alana Witte a former student of hers. Each day they’ll be covering a different topic including mammals, plants and invertebrates and birds.

“Parents may have recognized in their own children what’s called a naturalist intelligence, kids that are right down there looking at the bugs who are automatically interested and just really notice things. It will be a good program for all children but especially for those children because we really do work on kids noticing things and being involved with them and learning,” Hemphill said.

Read More:Some of Scout Island’s rich history revealed in new book

The program will start each morning at 8:30 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. with independent activities, so parents can drop children off when convenient. It costs $35 a day for one student with a maximum number of 12 spots available each day.

“We really like to keep our numbers low, because when the kids are in school all the rest of the time they have to march around with 25 others,” Hemphill explained, adding they’re able to spend more one-on-one time with the children this way.

People can sign up by calling the Scout Island Nature Centre at 250-398-8532 or e-mail Hemphill directly at shemphill@explornet.com.

Spots are anticipated to fill up fast, Hemphill said, as she believes she got her first call about a spot the minute after she posted the poster for the class on Facebook.

Hemphill advises those parents who do sign their children up to send an extra pair of clothes and boots with them as they spend a lot of time outside and March tends to be a wet month. At the end of the day though, no matter how wet they might get, Hemphill said the children tend to have a good time.

“I encourage parents to have their kids come out to the program because it’s outdoors and if you don’t want your kids in a program then take your kids outdoors yourself,” Hemphill said. “Use Spring Break to be outside.”


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

spring

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake Garden Club ready for a new year of opportunity

Just Posted

Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves heading for provincials

After two tough back to back games against Prince George, Williams Lake came out on top

Scout Island offering Spring Break classes for lakecity children

Running from March 17 to 19 this class is designed for students from Grades 1 through 6

Williams Lake Garden Club ready for a new year of opportunity

The Williams Lake Garden Club is ready to plant the seeds for another successful season

Preparing for climate change focus of upcoming workshop in Williams Lake

NStQ communities, licensees, local governments and interested people invited to share ideas

Peace region caribou agreement to help shape frameworks for rest of B.C.: forests minister

Partnership example of people coming to the table with respectful dialogue, Doug Donaldson said

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Landlord ordered to pay $11K after harassing B.C. mom to move days after giving birth

Germaine Valdez was pressured to move just a few days after giving birth by C-section to her child

Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart

Courtenay couple share personal stories to bring awareness to heart month

‘Nothing surprises us anymore:’ U.S. border officials find brain in package

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the brain packed in a glass mason jar in a Canada Post shipment

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Eyes on police after Trudeau orders blockades torn down, injunctions enforced

The RCMP in B.C. have sent a letter to the traditional leaders of the Wet’suwet’en Nation

B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

While suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Most Read