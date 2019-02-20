Scout Island hosting badger presentation

Scout Island invites the community to learn more about what could be living in our pipes in the Wildlife in Our Pipes workshop held tomorrow.

The natural world is nothing if not adaptable and as humanity builds its cites and roads, some animals are learning how to adapt their behaviours. At Scout Island tomorrow, Wildlife in Our Pipes will study how some animals like badgers have taken to using culverts as a means to cross under busy highways, specifically under Highway 97 near 150 Mile House.

This free presentation is being run by biologist Roger Packham, a semi-retired biologist of 40 years and is a member of the B.C. Badger Recovery Team. As part of the research into badgers he’s been conducting for the past 15 years, Packham has been monitoring 14 culverts that run under Highway 97.

At the workshop, he will present his camera trap’s findings on just how many badgers and assorted other wildlife are making using of these drainage pipes to cross the highway. For more information on this free presentation call 250-398-8532 or email scoutisland@shaw.ca.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

