Scottish bard Robbie Burns celebrated at Williams Lake Legion

Doug White recited the Address to a Haggis as part of the Robbie Burns Supper hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 on Jan. 22, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Doug White and Aubrey Jackson played some bagpipes in their kilts as part of the Robbie Burns Supper hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 on Jan. 22, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Aubrey Jackson was one of the pipers performing as part of the Robbie Burns Supper hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 on Jan. 22, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Doug White was one of the pipers performing as part of the Robbie Burns Supper hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 on Jan. 22, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a Gaelic good time at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 on Jan. 22, 2022 for the Robbie Burns Supper.

The evening included the delicious and beloved haggis dish being “piped” in by the bagpipes of Aubrey Jackson and Doug White, carried aloft by Harry Jennings and escorted by Brian Durrell.

There were many rousing renditions throughout the evening, including Doug White reciting the Robbie Burns poem “Address to the Haggis” and there was a singalong to some Scottish classics, and Aubrey Jackson sang Scotland the Brave.

To much laughter and applause, Barry Sale read a toast to the lassies followed by more laughter and applause for Joyce Norberg reading the reply to the laddies.

The menu for the evening was the traditional haggis, mashed tatties (potatoes), prime roast beef, bashed neeps (turnips), green peas, and salad, all followed by tipsy laird (trifle) and Scots shortbread.

The evening was concluded with the singing of The Star of Robbie Burns and finally Auld Lang Syne.

Glasses were raised in toasts and plates were filled, and a wonderful time was had by all.

