The Science Fair Fun Run has gone virtual as Sweatin’ for Science, with 470+ participants logging their activity and collecting kilometres while fundraising for the Science Fair Foundation BC.

The Science Fair Fun Run has gone virtual as Sweatin’ for Science, with 470+ participants logging their activity and collecting kilometres while fundraising for the Science Fair Foundation BC.

Science Fair Fun Run Goes Virtual as Sweatin’ for Science

The Science Fair Foundation BC fundraiser will help make science fairs more accessible

This year, the Science Fair Fun Run has gone virtual as Sweatin’ for Science! With over 470 participants to date, they are inviting all science fair participants, supporters and enthusiasts to join them and support science fairs throughout BC and the Yukon.

From April 15 they have been logging their activity and collecting kilometres to make their way around BC and Yukon. So far the group has collectively travelled more than 59,447.50 km and raised more than $47,788.38. The event is a fundraiser for The Science Fair Foundation BC, with funds earmarked to make science fairs more accessible, breaking barriers for those who might not otherwise be able to take part.

This year’s theme is the ’80s and they’re headed back to the days of big hair, neon, sweatbands and leg warmers. As Olivia Newton-John would say, ‘Let’s Get Physical’ and Sweatin’ For Science is setting the pace in the knowledge race!

“Participation helps foster a sense of excitement and discovery for young people in S.T.E.A.M. while staying active and building community,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC.

Now more than ever, it’s important to connect and participants can gather colleagues to build culture and camaraderie with a corporate team or families can spend more quality time together and pledge to go for an evening walk together every night after dinner! Groups of friends can also connect virtually at a time when we can’t be together in person. Together, Sweatin’ for Science is making it possible for more kids to pursue their science dreams!

“We are so excited for our presenting sponsor, STEMCELL Technologies, to be on board with us for the 2021 fundraiser,” said Guenette.

The virtual event wraps up with an awards ceremony and grand prize draw May 30. There is still plenty of time to join, donate to the cause or purchase themed swag from their online shop.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience

Education

 

Sweatin' for Science

Comments are closed

Previous story
WLFN professor named director of Lakehead University’s Indigenous law, justice institute

Just Posted

Pauline Schmutz, 75, receives her COVID-19 vaccine from public health nurse Donna McKenzie on Tuesday, April 13 at the community clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Horsefly, Big Lake

Anyone 18 and over who has not received a vaccine yet is encouraged to register

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
Industrial park slated for Watch Lake Road

Building company Omnitek to start building new plant on 32-acre site

Kokanee Bay Fishing Resort on Puntzi Lake has been purchased by Tsideldel First Nation. (Kokanee Bay Fishing Resort photo)
Tsideldel First Nation buys Kokanee Bay Fishing Resort at Puntzi Lake

“It’s a good opportunity for the band, our children and our future,” said Chief Otis Guichon

Demolition work is underway at the corner of Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue. (Angie Mindus photo)
Demolition work begins on Ming’s Restaurant building in Williams Lake

The historic building suffered extensive water damage during a large fire downtown in 2019

Crews battle a fire at Kleena Kleene over the May 15, 16 weekend. (Chris Cczajkowski photo)
Wildfire at Kleena Kleene under control: BC Wildfire Service

The fire is listed as human-caused

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

Royal Bay Secondary School’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized shortly after being painted but by Monday, coincidentally the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the crosswalk had been cleaned up and students had surrounded it with chalk messages of support and celebration. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C. high’s school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack

Hate terms, racial slur, phallic images spray-painted at Greater Victoria high school

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. Mack’s family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in an apartment on Third Avenue in Port Alberni sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Most Read