Schoolhouse staff looking for ‘old timers’ to share their stories

The historic 123-year-old 150 Mile Schoolhouse will be open this summer

Lac la Hache Elementary School students pose for a picture last year during a visit to the 150 Mile House Old Schoolhouse while donned in period wear. Cindy Neufeld photo.

The historic 123-year-old 150 Mile Schoolhouse will be open this summer thanks to grants from Student Employment Canada, the Cariboo Regional District, the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society and the B.C. Retired Teachers Heritage Committee.

A local university student, Jade Johnson, has been hired to act as a historical interpreter, to show people around the building, answer questions and do some research into the building’s history.

Starting July 2nd, the school will be open for drop-in visits from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays and on alternating Mondays and Saturdays.

Members of the public are urged to come and check out our local history and to see the many photographs and artifacts that are on display.

As part of the summer employment, Jade will be doing some historical research, including interviewing seniors who attended the school in the past or who lived in the area.

It’s important to get the memories and the recollections down before they are lost. We are asking any “old timers” who have some stories to tell about the 150 Mile area and schoolhouse from the old days to contact Jade at jadejohnson1999@hotmail.com to arrange for an interview session.

Our local history is important and it’s well worth preserving.

