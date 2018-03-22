Val Dennison (left) and Debbie Patterson display the beautiful afghan that Patterson made for this year’s quilt raffle. Diana Forster photo.

Scholarship for Four Lakes area

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Ladies Auxiliary’s (LA) March 7 meeting welcomed new members Teresa Francis and Georgie Westbrook.

The LA is sponsoring a $500 scholarship for the first time this year. It is open to residents of the “Four Lakes” area. If none apply, the residency may be enlarged to include Interlakes from Lone Butte to Lac des Roches.

Food Safe

A Food Safe class is scheduled for May 29 at Deka Firehall. This is only for members of the LA, VFD, Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association and Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society.

If you wish to participate, call Penny Millway at 250-593-4521 to see if space remains.

Chairlift

By way of thanking Dori Dennison for installing the chairlift at Deka Firehall, the LA ladies presented him with a $200 gift certificate for RONA. “Now you won’t have to climb those stairs anymore!”

The LA is looking foward to welcoming the Log Cabin Quilters for lunch at their next meeting, April 4.

Tickets for this year’s raffle, which will be drawn at the August fishing derby, go on sale in early April.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Polly Black, Claire Myers and Cheryl Parker. Congratulations to Isabelle and Les Poirier on their 59th wedding anniversary and to Celia and Joe Visccher on their 49th.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Toddler Play Group is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on March 23 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.)

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23.

– Darts & Games night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.

– The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and the ICC both meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 26 at the ICC.

– Family Easter Bingo at the Deka Firehall is on Wednesday, March 28. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Play starts at 7.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your April 3 foot massage (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at the ICC.

– Bridge Lake Fair meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 at the Carroll residence.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4 at the ICC.

Previous story
Wild west-themed Bowl for Kids Sake April 6-7 this year

Just Posted

Williams Lake fire chief announces his retirement

After working for the city 27 years Des Webster announced his retirement Wednesday

Funding talks on the agenda for Mt. Timothy Ski Area directors meeting

Ski hill representatives look to Williams Lake and 100 Mile House for longterm financial assistance

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo request for assistance with dirt importation approved

For more than 10 years the City has been assisting the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo by transporting dirt in and out of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

B.C First Nation announces full closure of Chilcotin River steelhead fishery

Citing a steady decline of numbers, the TNG is closing its own steelhead fishery in the Chilcotin River

Williams Lake fine-tuning cannabis zoning bylaw

City council is proceeding with its plan to open its doors to the legalized cannabis industry

Therapy dog newest member of Victim Services

Puppy supports victims of crime in Williams Lake

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

Okanagan Falls winery showing international photo project

Liquidity Wines will be sole Canadian show of National Geographic’s Photo Ark

Lawyer for one suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Ronjot Singh Dhami will turn himself in, lawyer said

Liberals awarded $100,000 contract to man at centre of Facebook data controversy

Christopher Wylie says his voter-profiling company collected private information from 50 million Facebook users

Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Zuckerberg admits to privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm, but no apology

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Dave Murray, convicted this past fall, hired a private investigator to intrude on the victim’s life.

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

Most Read